"Kylian Mbappe's signing was on the table" - Bartomeu blames Barcelona coaches for signing Ousmane Dembele instead of PSG superstar to replace Neymar

Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for Neymar when the Brazilian left Camp Nou for PSG in the summer of 2017.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, who was the Blaugrana's president at the time, has revealed that signing Kylian Mbappe was a possibility, but the team's coaches chose Dembele instead.

The 58-year-old was quoted as saying:

"His [Mbappe's] signing was on the table. But the coaches preferred [Ousmane] Dembele because they wanted a player who could open up the pitch."

He added:

"Some of those we signed haven't met expectations. There were players who cost a lot of money, but these things happen in football. When these two players [Dembele and Philippe Coutinho] were signed, they were applauded by everyone."

"Coutinho came because [Andres] Iniesta was leaving. He was the Premier League's best player. Dembele came because of Neymar's exit."

Bartomeu also commented on the signing of Antoine Griezmann, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €120 million in the summer of 2019.

According to the Spaniard, Barcelona's coaches asked for the Frenchman's acquisition due to the injuries to Luis Suarez during that period.

He said:

"As for [Antoine] Griezmann, the coaches asked for him and insisted on his signing for a year, they thought he was essential to bring in because Luis Suarez was injured a lot that season. He was a different forward, a global star, and a team player."

Barcelona's big-money flops under Bartomeu

Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho both cost Barcelona some fortune

Josep Maria Bartomeu's spell as Barcelona president produced many big-money signings who failed to justify their transfers.

To start with, the Blaugrana invested €105 million on Ousmane Dembele to cover the void left behind by the departure of Neymar in the summer of 2017.

However, the Frenchman has failed to make any meaningful contributions for the club, having spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch. The winger has bagged just 30 goals and 21 assists across the four years he's spent in the Catalan capital so far.

Philippe Coutinho arrived from Liverpool for €160 million in 2018. He has also failed to impress, bagging just 21 goals and 14 assists since arriving at the Spanish club.

On a similar note, Antoine Griezmann was signed from Atletico Madrid for €120 million in 2019. However, he has been loaned back to the Rojiblancos after an unsuccessful stint at Camp Nou.

