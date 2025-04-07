Kylian Mbappe says he arrived at Real Madrid with intention of playing with 24-year-old star

Real Madrid number nine Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he joined Los Blancos last summer to play alongside Vinicius Junior in attack. The Frenchman also insisted that his relationship with the Brazilian winger is excellent.

In an interview with La Sexta TV, Mbappe spoke about his relationship with Vinicius at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"My relationship with Vini Jr is very good. It’s normal that people speak about us because we’re two famous footballers who can make a difference. I arrived to Real Madrid with the idea of playing with Vini."

Rumors have been circulating about the duo's relationship in Madrid. Some reports even claimed that the pair's bond behind the scenes is not as ideal as it is portrayed.

These rumors surfaced as both players prefer playing from the left side of the attack. Carlo Ancelotti picked Vinicius as his preferred option on the left wing.

A section of the supporters also believes Vinicius' impressive performances could affect Mbappe's chances of winning individual awards and vice versa. However, Mbappe has debunked the rumors by claiming that he joined Los Blancos to work with Vinicius in the attack.

Regarding their joint participation, Mbappe and Vinicius have registered seven goals together this season. Five of these were scored by Mbappe and assisted by Vinicius, while two were scored by the Brazilian and assisted by the Frenchman.

"Winning a Champions League with Real Madrid" - Kylian Mbappe on whether he prefers to win the Ballon d’Or or UCL

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Mbappe also revealed that he prefers winning the UCL with Madrid to winning the Ballon d’Or. The Frenchman also asserted that winning the UCL and becoming part of the Los Blancos' history would be his ideal situation.

He told La Sexta TV (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"Ballon d’Or or Champions League? Ballon d’Or is an individual thing. I always said that playing for Real Madrid is the most important part of my career, so winning a Champions League with Real Madrid, the best club in the world, is becoming part of the history of the best club in the world, and there is nothing better than that.

Mbappe has proven to be clinical in attack since joining Los Blancos last summer. In 46 games for Madrid, he has netted 32 goals and delivered four assists. Meanwhile, Madrid are still in strong contention for both the La Liga and UCL title this season. Los Blancos will take on Arsenal in the UCL quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday (April 8) at the Emirates Stadium in London.

