Kylian Mbappe scores first goal at Club World Cup as Real Madrid snatch late win against Dortmund to qualify for Club World cup semis

Kylian Mbappe opened his FIFA Club World Cup account for Real Madrid as they ran out 3-2 winners over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinal. The Frenchman scored his side's third and final goal of the afternoon in his second appearance of the competition.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso opted to stick with red-hot youngster Gonzalo Garcia as his option to lead the line against Borussia Dortmund. Despite being back to full fitness, Mbappe started on the bench just as he did in the Round of 16 tie against Juventus.

The France captain was introduced in place of Vinicius Jr for the final 23 minutes, and he made sure to leave his mark on the game. The 26-year-old scored a wonderful acrobatic goal in the fourth minute of added time, meeting a delightful cross from Arda Guler to make it 3-1.

Real Madrid were without Mbappe throughout the group stage of the competition as he suffered a bout of gastroenteritis. The former PSG man had to be briefly hospitalized for tests and treatment, and has yet to start a game for his side in the Club World Cup.

Despite Kylian Mbappe scoring in the fourth of six added minutes, there was still time for Borussia Dortmund to set up a tense finale after some drama. Dean Huijsen pulled Serhou Guirassy as the Guinea international ran through on goal, picking up a red card in the process. Guirassy picked himself up and scored the resulting penalty kick, bringing his side to within one of Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe on target as Real Madrid go through to CWC semis after dramatic finale against Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid booked passage into the last four of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup after a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish giants will now face European champions PSG after their success in the quarterfinals.

Los Blancos took the lead after ten minutes through Gonzalo Garcia, who turned home an Arda Guler cross to score his fourth goal of the tournament. Left-back Fran Garcia helped them double their advantage after a ball across the box from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute.

Borussia Dortmund pulled one back through Maximilian Beier in the second of six added minutes to gain a glimmer of hope. Real Madrid did not let the hope linger as they restored their two-goal lead just 98 seconds after conceding. Kylian Mbappe pulled off an impressive bicycle kick before Serhou Guirassy scored a consolation penalty for Borussia Dortmund late in added time.

