Kylian Mbappe sends message to Endrick after Brazilian scores first Real Madrid goal 

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe responded to his strike partner Endrick scoring on his club debut in the 3-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 25). Endrick came on in the 86th minute, replacing Mbappe, and scored the team's third goal.

Following a goalless first 45 minutes, Fede Valverde broke the deadlock within five minutes of the second half with a deflected free-kick. After Mbappe squandered a few presentable openings, Brahim Diaz essentially confirmed the three points in the 88th minute.

There was still time for the 18-year-old Endrick - making his Los Blancos debut - to score in the 96th minute to seal his team's first league win of the season. The Brazilian posted a picture of himself on social media celebrating his goal, having become the youngest overseas player to score for Los Blancos in La Liga.

Mbappe responded with a few fire emojis, as per a picture of his comment on Endrick's picture tweeted by Madrid Xtra.

While both Mbappe and Endrick have scored on their Los Blancos debut after arriving this summer, the Frenchman is yet to open his account in two La Liga outings.

Carlo Ancelotti's side opened their La Liga title defence with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca before beating Valladolid at home. They next take on Las Palmas away on Thursday (August 29).

"Kylian Mbappe is a spectacular forward" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe scored on his club debut in the 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over reigning UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw since joining on a free transfer this summer.

However, the 25-year-old has gone two La Liga games without scoring, the latest coming against Valladolid on his home debut. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti, though, is not worried as he explained the Frenchman playing a No. 9 role (as per GOAL):

"Mbappe is not penalised at all by playing as a No. 9. He is a spectacular forward, fast. He moves very well without the ball, he attacks space. Today, he had three or four chances, and he is going to score as he has always scored, no matter what position he plays in."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will have two more opportunities to get off the mark in the Spanish top flight, as Los Blancos play Las Palmas in midweek before hosting Real Betis on Sunday, September 1.

