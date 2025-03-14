Kylian Mbappe sends message on social media as he returns to France national team after 6-month absence

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has shared a message on social media following his return to the French national team. The 2018 World Cup-winning forward had been out of the Les Bleus team for six months after concerns over his fitness earlier in the season.

Ad

The 26-year-old is one of the greatest players in French history. He has scored 48 goals and 35 assists in 86 games so far, helping his country to two consecutive World Cup finals and winning one. Mbappe is the third-highest goal scorer for his country, nine goals behind Olivier Giroud and three behind Thierry Henry.

Following his return to the national team recently, Kylian Mbappe wrote in his Instagram story:

"Back."

Mbappe's Instagram story

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps has also confirmed that the forward will continue in his role as team captain, saying (via GOAL):

Ad

Trending

“I spoke with him, we had a discussion. He will be the captain.”

The Real Madrid star and his compatriots will face Croatia twice in their next UEFA Nations League assignment on March 20 and 23. The Los Blancos star would hope to return to scoring for his country after being omitted from the side the last two times the team was announced.

Kylian Mbappe discusses relationship with William Saliba

In a recent interview, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe discussed his relationship with Les Blues teammate William Saliba. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star revealed he has known the Arsenal defender since they were children in Bondy.

Ad

Mbappe told Quest France (via Arsenal Insider):

“I have known him since he was very, very young. We were in the same primary school in Bondy. We played football together on our breaks, even though we weren’t in the same year, but he asked to play with us. We allowed it because he was already big! Then my dad trained him at AS Bondy. I am three years older than him so I saw him grow up by following his journey and his games closely."

Ad

The World Cup winner added:

“Seeing him in the national team, going from Bondy to Les Bleus, made me really happy. I tried to integrate him into the group as quickly as possible.”

Kylian Mbappe will face William Saliba in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, as Arsenal will face Los Blancos in April. The Frenchman has been impressive in his debut season, scoring 28 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback