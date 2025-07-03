Kylian Mbappe shares 3-word message on Instagram after returning to training with Real Madrid ahead of Club World Cup quarter-final vs Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe has sent a message to Real Madrid fans after returning to training ahead of the Borussia Dortmund clash. The Frenchman is raring to get back on the pitch after making his debut under Xabi Alonso after he came on as a substitute in the win over Juventus.

Taking to Instagram, Mbappe said that he was 'better every day' and posted a photo of himself from training.

The caption goes along the lines of what Alonso said about him after the Juventus clash. The Real Madrid manager claimed that the former PSG star was getting better and saw him growing stronger too. He said via beIN SPORTS:

“From now until the quarterfinal, he’s going to be even better. I talk to him every day, ask him how he’s feeling—and I can see him growing stronger.”

Alonso has been clear that he will need Mbappe to be decisive off the ball as well and admitted that it was going to be hard to teach the Frenchman how to link up. The Spaniard added that Mbappe was a leader, but the demands remain the same as for every other player in the Real Madrid squad.

He said via Football Espana:

“He’s a leader because of his impact and influence. We all need to be committed to the collective ideas and enjoy what we get to do. The demands are the same for everyone. We need to be committed on and off the ball. It’s going to be hard [for me] to teach [Kylian] Mbappe how to dribble, but it’s hard to teach him how to link up. “

Kylian Mbappe missed the group stage matches after being hospitalized for gastroenteritis, but made his return to the pitch against Juventus. Gonzalo Garcia scored the lone goal in that match before the Frenchman replaced the youngster in the second half of the game.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso warned about Kylian Mbappe

Xabi Alonso has insisted that he wants every player in his team to defend. He told the media in June that he wants all 11 players committed to doing the defensive work.

However, Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has warned Alonso that it will be tough to get Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr to drop back. He said via Football Espana:

“They are two personalities Xabi has to manage [Mbappe and Vinicius Jr] and I’m sure the team will manage to compensate for everything to get the best out of them. At PSG, it didn’t work out in those two years with Neymar, Mbappe and Messi. It will be hard for Xabi to get both of them to defend more.”

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund on July 5, Saturday at the MetLife Stadium in the quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup. The winner of the tie will take on PSG or Bayern Munich for a spot in the final next week.

