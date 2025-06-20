Kylian Mbappe update: Reports provide update on Real Madrid superstar's fitness after acute gastroenteritis diagnosis

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been discharged from the hospital and is now taking steps towards a full recovery. The Frenchman had been hospitalized due to acute gastroenteritis and was not in action for Los Blancos' opening fixture at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup against Al-Hilal.

Xabi Alonso's side were held to a 1-1 draw by the Saudi Arabian outfit on Wednesday, June 18. Madrid played the game without Mbappe, who was ruled out of the clash after going down with an illness.

As per journalist Arancha Rodriguez, the forward has been discharged from the hospital and is gradually improving. The former reported that the latter has returned to the team's hotel in the United States and has started doing aerobic exercise ahead of a comeback.

However, Mbappe did not travel with the squad for training on Friday (June 20), making him a doubt for Sunday's clash (June 22) with Mexican side Pachuca. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is expected to be back in training next week. It would make him available for Real Madrid's final group game against Red Bull Salzburg.

Kylian Mbappe was Madrid's most lethal attacker during the 2024-25 season. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star registered 43 goals and five assists in 56 games across competitions. In addition, he won the LaLiga Golden Boot and the European Golden Boot for his proficiency in the final third.

Following a slow start to their Club World Cup campaign, Los Blancos will look to secure maximum points against Pachuca to boost their chances of qualification to the knockout phase. The two sides met earlier in the season in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, with Real Madrid edging the Mexican side 3-0. Mbappe scored the opener in the fixture and assisted Rodrygo for the side's second.

How did Kylian Mbappe perform in his debut season with Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He marked his debut with a goal as Los Blancos defeated Atalanta 2-0 to lift the UEFA Super Cup.

Things turned a bit sour as Mbappe struggled to adapt in the centre-forward position in Carlo Ancelotti's setup. The Frenchman struggled to find the net regularly and was criticized for his low output. However, after a few months at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe regained top form.

He went on to score 43 goals across competitions, including hat-tricks against Manchester City and Barcelona in the Champions League and LaLiga, respectively. Kylian Mbappe also became the Real Madrid player with the most goals in their debut season, surpassing club legends Cristiano Ronaldo (33) and Ivan Zamora (37) in the process.

