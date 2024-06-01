“L for not starting him” - Fans furious as Borussia Dortmund don't start star player in Champions League final vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund fans are far from enthused with club legend Marco Reus not starting against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley on Saturday (June 1). Reus is playing his last game for his boyhood club.

The 35-year-old has contributed nine goals and 10 assists in 41 games across competitions in final season with BvB, starting 25 times. Most of those goal contributions - six goals and eight assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga - where BvB finished fifth.

Overall, Reus has 170 goals and 131 assists in 428 games across competitions since his first-team debut in the 2012-13 season. However, he won't start his final game for the club, having announced his decision to leave at the end of the campaign.

One fan tweeted:

"L for not starting Reus"

Another chimed in:

"Reus disrespect"

Merc wrote:

"Where is Reus?"

Gamabunta reckons Reus should have started:

"Bro you must put legend Reus in starting eleven"

lfcliam66 is not happy with Reus not starting:

"Reus benched"

Will wrote:

"Reus benched on his last ever game for his boyhood club"

Josue24 chimed in:

"How is Reus not starting in his final game for the club!?!?!"

BvB are playing their first Champions League final since losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in 2013 at the same venue as Saturday's game.

What is Borussia Dortmund's record against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have a pretty underwhelming record against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, winning only three of 14 games and losing six. That includes losses in both games in their last meeting in the 2017-18 group stage.

BvB's last win over the record 14-time champions in the competition came during the 2013-14 quarterfinal second leg. After a 3-0 first-leg away loss, Dortmund scored twice without reply in the second leg but couldn't find a third to force extra time. Real Madrid would go on to win their La Decima that year.

A year earlier, BvB had beaten Los Blancos 4-1 in the semifinal first leg, with Robert Lewandowski scoring all four goals. Dortmund, though, fell 2-1 to Bayern in the final.