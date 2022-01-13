La Liga club president meets Manchester United man's father to discuss potential transfer: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could be on the move out of the club this summer. Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay reportedly met with his father to discuss a potential move to Anoeta later this year.

The Spaniard is currently in the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and an extension seems unlikely at this point. He's become a fringe figure at the club lately, playing only thrice all season and is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League.

This is understood to have prompted the 33-year-old to look for greener pastures and move away from the Mancunian side in the summer.

United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick would be okay with this and reportedly wouldn't stand in his way from seeking a move elsewhere.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Mata's father was in talks with Sociedad's chief to discuss a potential move to the Spanish outfit.

It's believed La Real are interested in his services but he'll have to take a wage cut as the club cannot afford his current wages. Mata earns £135,000-per-week.

They're currently sixth in La Liga and pushing for a top-four finish, something manager Imanol Alguacil feels will be boosted with Mata in their squad.

He joined Manchester United from Chelsea in January 2014 following a fall out with then-Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

Despite never being a first-team regular, Mata has managed to make 271 appearances in all competitions. In that time, he has contributed to 98 goals (scoring 51 and assisting 47).

The former Chelsea man has also lifted four titles with the Red Devils, including a Europa League trophy in 2017.

Sociedad may have to battle with Barcelona to lure Mata from Manchester United

Sociedad aren't the only Spanish club interested in Mata, with their rivals Barcelona also vying for his signature.

Their interest in the midfielder isn't new as they also tried to sign him in 2014 before he joined Manchester United.

However, the Blaugrana are currently facing a financial crisis, so may not be able to afford his weekly wages either.

They needed Samuel Umtiti to take a substantial pay cut in order to register Ferran Torres, who was signed for £55 million from Manchester City.

If Barcelona were to sign him this month, they'd need United to terminate his ongoing terms and release him on a free transfer. Otherwise the club must wait until the summer for a move to materialize.

