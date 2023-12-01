“La Liga is no easier than before” - Oblak makes emphatic claim about life in Spain after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak reckons that La Liga's standard has remained the same despite Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's departure.

When Ronaldo and Messi, who are widely regarded as the greatest players of the modern era, plied their trades in Spain, the Spanish top flight became a spectacle to fans due to their intense rivalry.

The league's standard was elevated due to the two superstars' astronomical numbers. Oblak, though, thinks that the league is currently just as difficult as it was before. The Slovenian shot-stopper said (via Football Espana):

“La Liga right now is much more equal than before. All the teams are very good and every game is very difficult. La Liga is very competitive."

He added:

"Before, with Cristiano and Messi, the world was talking more about the two of them, but now La Liga is no easier than before with them. La Liga is still very competitive and with great players."

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine seasons in Spain, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 matches for Real Madrid. The Portugal captain boasted an amazing goalscoring ratio in La Liga, scoring 311 goals and providing 95 assists in 292 appearances. He completed a €117 million (according to GOAL) transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, spent most of his remarkable career at Barcelona. Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan club. The Argentina captain is La Liga's all-time record goalscorer, netting 474 times in 520 appearances. Messi also registered 216 assists.

He left Barca in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his deal due to La Liga's wage cap rules and completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's numbers this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been firing on all cylinders for his current club Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old has scored 18 goals and has provided nine assists in 19 appearances this term.

He is also the Saudi Pro League's current top scorer, netting 15 times in 14 appearances. Ronaldo also has seven assists in the SPL.

Lionel Messi's season with Inter Miami, however, has come to an end. The Herons failed to qualify for the MLS play-offs. Messi joined the club in the summer as a free agent.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 appearances in his first season at the club.