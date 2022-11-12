La Liga giants Barcelona considering changing club logo to rebrand themselves - Reports 

According to Footy Headlines, as reported by Sportsbrief, La Liga giants Barcelona are considering changing their club crest.

Carles Aguilar, a Catalan journalist, has reported that the club are considering making major changes to their crest in a bid to rebrand themselves.

Carles Aguilar, a Catalan journalist, has reported that Barcelona may bring back the idea of changing the club's logo.

The proposal for the new logo is expected to be presented in 2023 with the changes coming into effect by the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona's logo was last updated two decades ago. Since then, many superstars like Xavi, Iniesta, and Lionel Messi have worn the famous striped jersey and have won countless trophies for the Blaugrana.

Xavi's side are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 37 points from 14 games. They lead second-placed Real Madrid by two points heading into the 2022 FIFA World cup break.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba reacted to being called up by Spain manager Luis Enrique

Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba has been a reliable servant for Barcelona since joining the Catalan club from Valencia in 2012. The left-back has been called up by Spain manager Luis Enrique for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alba reacted to the news as he said (h/t FCB World):

“I am very happy because it is not easy to participate and this will be my third World Cup. We have a good team, which combines experience and youth, and I am sure that things will go well.” (via Barca Universal)

The tournament in Qatar will be Alba's third appearance in the FIFA World Cup as he has represented La Roja in the 2014 and 2018 editions as well.

The full-back revealed that he never dreamt of playing in the world's greatest sporting event three times:

“I dreamed of professional football, but I did not imagine participating in the World Cup three times, it seems so difficult."

7 Barcelona players called up with Spain for the World Cup:



Pedri

Gavi

Ansu Fati

Sergio

Ferran

Eric

Jordi Alba



Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Sergio, Ferran, Eric, Jordi Alba

Alba went on to assess the Spanish national team's recent form, saying:

“We did a great job in the last Euros. We got to the semi-finals, and we were eliminated. I think we were better than Italy in that match. After that, we put in an amazing performance in the Nations League.”

