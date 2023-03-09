“La Liga is very nice to watch” - Paulo Dybala names 4 Barcelona and Real Madrid stars he admires 

AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala has revealed that he is a massive fan of La Liga and has named four Real Madrid and Barcelona players he enjoys watching. These include Blaugrana starlets Gavi and Pedri along with Los Blancos attackers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Dybala provided his reasoning for why he prefers watching Barcelona's midfield duo of Pedri and Gavi in an interview with MARCA's Juan Castro. The World Cup-winning attacker also likes the attacking prowess of Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Benzema.

Paulo Dybala was quoted as saying the following (via All About Argentina on Twitter):

“I always watch La Liga. I really like Gavi and Pedri, and I always admired Iniesta. I really like that style of play."

He added:

“Then, I admire Benzema for the quality he has, for how he moves inside the field, and lately Vinicius, who is doing things in an incredible way. I could say more... LaLiga is very nice league to watch.”

Despite being an avid fan of the Spanish top flight, Paulo Dybala has not played in La Liga so far in his career. The 29-year-old forward has played for three Italian sides in Palermo, Juventus and now AS Roma.

As things stand, he is having an excellent season with Jose Mourinho's side. Dybala has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists from 25 matches across all competitions.

Barcelona face Real Madrid in La Liga later this month

The El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 19) at the Nou Camp. The game could be massive for Xavi Hernandez's side as they look to win their first La Liga title since 2019.

It is worth pointing out that the Catalan giants already have a nine-point advantage at the top of the league standings. They have amassed 62 points from 24 games while Real Madrid have picked up 53 points from the same number of games.

Barcelona have already played Real Madrid three times this season, twice in cup competitions and once in the league. They suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's side in La Liga earlier this season.

The Blaugrana, however, did beat their rivals 3-1 in the final of the Supercopa de Espana back in January. They also picked up a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semifinals last week.

