La Liga president Javier Tebas chooses between Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that he prefers Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema over Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the poster boys for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively for several seasons. However, both players have put an end to their time in Spain in recent years.

The La Liga giants have undergone a transition following Ronaldo and Messi's departures in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Real Madrid and Barcelona now have new poster boys in the shape of Benzema and Lewandowski.

Benzema has been with Los Blancos since 2009, but Ronaldo's exit has made him the main man at the club. Lewandowski, on the other hand, swapped Bayern Munich for the Catalans for €45 million this summer.

While Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry may be unmatched, many expect Benzema and Lewandowski to forge something similar. Both strikers are on the wrong side of their 30s, but remain at the top of their games.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Lewandowski vs Benzema will be box office stuff this season. Lewandowski vs Benzema will be box office stuff this season.

Tebas was recently asked about who he prefers between the two centre-forwards. Having hailed from Madrid, the La Liga president opted for the France international over the the Pole.

"Benzema or Lewandowski? I'm from Madrid and I prefer Benzema", Tebas was quoted as saying by Catalonian daily SPORT.

Tebas was also asked who he thinks is the best signing between the Poland international and Los Blancos' Aurelien Tchouameni. He maintained his loyalty towards Madrid by choosing the French midfielder.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Who's the better signing, Tchouameni or Lewandowski?



Tebas: "Tchouameni."



Who’s better, Lewandowski or Benzema?



Tebas: "Since I’m a Madridista, I’ll say Benzema." Who's the better signing, Tchouameni or Lewandowski?Tebas: "Tchouameni."Who’s better, Lewandowski or Benzema?Tebas: "Since I’m a Madridista, I’ll say Benzema." https://t.co/tjd1DUqTyh

Tebas also lifted the lid on the Spanish champions' pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer. He revealed that Los Blancos had made room for the Frenchman.

It remains to be seen what Barcelona fans will make of the La Liga president's comments

How has Real Madrid's Benzema and Barcelona's Lewandowski fared this term?

The France international helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League last term. He has picked up right where he left off this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist from five appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Poland international has hit the ground running at Camp Nou following his summer transfer. He has found the back of the net five times in four La Liga matches so far.

It is worth noting that Lewandowski came second to Messi in the race for the Ballon d'Or last term. Benzema, on the other hand, is a strong favorite to bag the accoldate this time around.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer