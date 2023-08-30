La Liga's Javier Tebas calls out Luis Rubiales for his behaviour, claims he has undermined the dignity of Jenni Hermoso and the whole of Spain

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales for his controversial actions. Speaking on Twitter, Tebas called Rubiales a madman and claimed that his actions brought indignity to Jenni Hermoso and Spain as a whole.

He wrote:

"It is unworthy to coerce the players of the National Team and focus on them or on their reaction. They are not guilty of the image of Spain given by Rubiales"

"No opportunism or political hypocrisy justifies that the image of Spain has been represented by a madman touching his genitals, forcing kisses, carrying players like a sack and touching (Hermoso) inappropriately at such an important moment."

"It is not a question of left or right, Rubiales not only undermined Jenni's dignity with his attitude, but also that of Spain."

The controversial incident occurred following Spain's 1-0 triumph over England in the final of the Women's World Cup. During the post-match presentation ceremony, the RFEF president was reportedly spotted kissing Hermoso on the lips. Later, the player admitted that she felt uncomfortable in the moment..

The 47-year-old, however, has remained defiant in his position and has refused to step down from his post despite calls from across the country asking him to do so. He addressed a general assembly meeting of the RFEF and repeatedly stated that he would not resign.

Jenni Hermoso opens up on kiss incident with Luis Rubiales

Rubiales has come under fire for his actions.

Spanish women's footballer Jenni Hermoso has insisted that her kiss with Luis Rubiales was not consensual. The player released a statement following the incident, explaining the situation.

The statement read:

"The situation left me in shock because of the context of the celebration, and with the time passed, and those initial feelings being able to sink, I feel the need to denounce this as I feel that no one, in no work space, sporting or social, should be a victim to this time of unconsensual behaviour. I felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression, an impulsive act, sexist, out of place and without any type of consent from my part. In short, I wasn’t respected."

The president of the Spanish Football Federation was defiant in his claim that the kiss was completely consensual.

Rubiales has drawn criticism from a variety of figures across football. Spanish footballers Iker Casillas and David de Gea condemned his actions while the England women's team also offered their support to Hermoso.