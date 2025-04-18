La Liga star prioritizing move to Real Madrid despite recent interest from Arsenal: Reports

La Liga Star Martin Zubimendi prioritizes a move to Real Madrid despite interest from Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window. That is according to Spanish journalist Santi Aouna who claims that the Real Sociedad midfielder is only considering a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal made newspaper headlines after crushing Real Madrid in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final clash over the last two weeks. However, it doesn't look like they'll be getting another win over the Spanish giants anytime soon, particularly in their effort to sign Martin Zubimendi.

As per Footmercato's journalist Santi Aouna (via his official X handle), the defensive midfielder has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. This comes as a blow to the Gunners who have also been linked with the player as they look to strengthen their options at the centre of the pitch.

The story mentioned that Real Madrid are also very interested in signing the Spaniard and have already explained their plans to him. It remains to be seen how things will pan out between the two parties when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

That said, Zubimendi continues to run the show for Real Sociedad in the middle of the park this season. The Real Madrid target has bagged two goals and as many assists for the club in 42 appearances across all competitions so far to go with several eye-catching performances.

As it stands, his market value sits at €60 million according to Transfermarkt. However, he still has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

What is next for Arsenal and Real Madrid?

The two sides clashed in the Champions League quarterfinals this week, with the Premier League giants coming out as the superior side. A 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium and another 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu ensured the Gunners progressed into the next round with a 5-1 win on aggregate.

Up next, Mikel Arteta's men will be looking forward to taking that momentum into the Premier League this weekend. They are scheduled to go head-to-head with Ipswich Town away from home on Sunday (April 20).

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will be hoping to keep their Liga hopes alive when they lock horns with Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's men will also be thinking about the Copa del Rey final versus Barcelona coming up on April 26.

