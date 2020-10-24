La Liga Stitches Twitch Partnership Ahead Of El Clasico

La Liga has become the first major European sports competition to launch its own Twitch stream.

La Liga's official Twitch account will share original shows and new programmings hosted by recognized talent in both, English and Spanish, with exclusive insights into the competition, La Liga clubs, and its global influence.

With a focus on deepening connections with Twitch’s highly engaged community of superfans, La Liga will launch a new weekly series of compilations, clips, and special programmes featuring La Liga players, La Liga Ambassadors, and La Liga Icons.

It will also air a series of original shows produced by La Liga North America, the league’s joint venture with Relevent Sports covering the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Programming will include the 'La Liga Zone' match-day review show, the quickfire news show 'One Minute With La Liga', and 'La Liga Previas', focusing on the week’s upcoming games.

Special interviews with top athletes, conducted by ace women footballers Allie Long and Vero Boquete, will also be available. Other short-and-long form programming will also be created to provide further unique access and perspectives into the competition.

Special programming will be launched on the global streaming service starting with Saturday's El Clasico

Content launching this week will focus on this weekend’s ElClásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, including profiles, debates, and the live warm-up from the world’s biggest sports fixture.

Having launched a dedicated sports channel, /twitchsports, in July, Twitch continues to meet user demand for new and exclusive sporting content on its service, with football as its main priority.

The channel has featured content produced by European Clubs Arsenal, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish giants, Real Madrid, launched their own dedicated channel on twitch in June, on which they streamed all of midfielder Marco Asensio's matches in a FIFA 20 esports tournament that fetched over a million viewers.

Twitch also holds contract to livestream select matches from the English Premier League and National Women's Soccer League.

The league has already built a strong following on the Amazon-owned streaming platform through its La Liga Santander esports account.

It has created high-impact events on the Twitch platform in recent months, including the #eLa LigaAllStar tournament held with leading gamers to celebrate the return of the league’s official eSports competition -- eLa Liga Santander.

In March 2020, La Liga also organised #La LigaSantanderChallenge alongside Spanish gamer Ibai Llanos, creating an 18-club tournament featuring star players from La Liga Santander clubs to raise funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alfredo Bermejo, La Liga's Director of Digital Strategy, said the league was excited and views the collaboration as an opportunity to take their content to the next level.

“As a global entertainment brand, LaLiga aims to offer the best product in the world. After the good experience with eLaLiga Santander, the official LaLiga account on Twitch is an opportunity to take the next step in our content and social media strategy. Twitch is a service that allows us to reach a new type of audience and explore new content formats to reach our global fanbase.”, said Bermejo.

Farhan Ahmed, Twitch's Strategic Partnerships Manager also spoke about the La Liga and the partnership and expects fan engagement to be at its peak from here on.

Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Farhan said: “LaLiga’s approach to this collaboration, built around enhancing the fan experience through unique content, promises to be innovative, exciting and impactful. We can’t wait to see how the community of superfans interact and immerse themselves in this content.”