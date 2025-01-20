"Lack of professionalism" - Ex-Mexico international Adolfo Bautista fires shots at Lionel Messi over World Cup celebration jibe at Club America fans

Former Mexico international Adolfo "Bofo" Bautista has hit out at Lionel Messi on Instagram for his antics during Inter Miami's friendly clash against Club America. The pre-season friendly game took place at the Allegiant Stadium on January 18.

The club friendly marked Lionel Messi's first game in 2025, ahead of the commencement of the MLS season. The Herons were held to a 2-2 draw against the Mexican club before winning 3-2 on penalties. The Argentine superstar scored in the 34th minute, after which he appeared to mock Club America fans with a controversial gesture.

After Club America fans jibed at him during the game, Messi showed them three figures to denote the number of World Cups won by Argentina. He then made a zero with his hands, indicating that Mexico have never won the trophy.

Trending

On January 20, former Mexico international Adolfo Bautista hit back at Lionel Messi via his Instagram story for his controversial gesture. He shared an image of himself with Messi on the pitch, tagged him, and wrote (via Google Translate):

“I admired you as a player. But messing with my country speaks of your lack of professionalism and education."

Expand Tweet

Adolfo Bautista and Lionel Messi have faced each other in only one game in the 2010 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Argentina won 3-1 against Mexico. However, La Albiceleste bowed out of the championship after a 4-0 loss to Germany in the quarter-final.

"I’m starting it feeling really, really excited" - Lionel Messi responds when asked if he will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Messi - Source: Getty

In an interview with Spanish TV channel TN Deportivo, Lionel Messi spoke about whether he would be present at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Argentina. The Inter Miami superstar said (via All About Argentina on X):

"Well, as I always say, I’m just starting the year. Honestly, I’m starting it feeling really, really excited and motivated. Hopefully, I can feel good as the year goes on and well, it’s important to start off strong to be in good shape when the official matches come around."

Despite being on the wrong side of his 30s, Messi has been in exceptional form for Inter Miami. Last year, he led the Herons to win the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield. The Argentine icon will focus on winning the MLS Cup with the club this season alongside preparing for the impending World Cup in 2026.

In 2022, Messi led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title. La Albiceleste played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the final before winning 4-2 on penalties. The Argentine talisman won his second golden ball in the tournament after 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback