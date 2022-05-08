“Lacks coordination and lose concentration easily” – Fans accuse Manchester United star of being on ‘holiday’ after poor display in 4-0 defeat at Brighton

Manchester United were shambolic in their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7. The Red Devils fans slammed Raphael Varane in particular for his performance on the day. The former Real Madrid centre-back looked like a former shadow of the defender he was at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans took to Twitter to call the United defender out for his performance. It was crowned by a poor first touch that gave Danny Welbeck a near-converted chance. Although the 29-year-old played the entire match, he managed just one interception and zero tackles, alongside losing possession four times.

Here is a selection of tweets slamming the star for his poor showing against Brighton:

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports Varane is as bad as Maguire, He lacks coordination and lose concentration easily. Varane is as bad as Maguire, He lacks coordination and lose concentration easily.

Ted @LFCTed_ United benching Maguire for Varane United benching Maguire for Varane https://t.co/DrVMOTXh6A

O.G @_O_G_M What was the motivation for this purchase ehn united ? #BHAMUN What was the motivation for this purchase ehn united ? #BHAMUN https://t.co/hKE8KW89we

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Varane just came to Man Utd for holiday.



He didn’t even improve anything. Varane just came to Man Utd for holiday. He didn’t even improve anything.

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva Varane is like an NFT. The idea of him is better than the reality Varane is like an NFT. The idea of him is better than the reality

‏ً @Ifcjoseph Varane should’ve stayed away from the prem for his legacy, he would’ve still been compared to VVD if he minded his business Varane should’ve stayed away from the prem for his legacy, he would’ve still been compared to VVD if he minded his business

Following their loss to Brighton, Manchester United have no chance of getting into the Champions League next season. They are currently sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played three more games.

They are also being chased by West Ham United, who are six points behind, having played two less games.

Manchester United show interest in Crystal Palace midfielder: Report

According to the Manchester Evening News (via Stretty News), Manchester United have set their sights on acquiring Crystal Palace's young playmaker Michael Olise. The former Reading winger has only been at Selhurst Park for 12 months. He is still already attracting the interest of other teams higher up on the footballing ranks.

The young English talent has made 26 appearances for the Eagles in the Premier League this season, scoring twice and making five assists. He is widely considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the English top-flight at the moment.

Manchester United are set to let a host of older talent like Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata go. Hence, the report suggests the Red Devils view the former Reading youngster as a vital part of their rebuild.

United have previously done business with Palace before, having signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019. However, he has not had the impact expected by the Red Devils at Old Trafford and they will hope potential target Olise fares better if he joins them.

However, neither United nor Palace have responded to news of a potential transfer and nothing will be certain until the end of the season.

Edited by Aditya Singh