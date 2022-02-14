"Lacks the mobility required" - Brian Kerr singles out Liverpool star who 'just can't run quick enough'

Brian Kerr has questioned Thiago Alcantara's defensive contributions to the Liverpool side. The former Ireland boss believes the Spaniard is an excellent passer of the ball but lacks mobility.

Kerr was talking to Off The Ball when he revealed his doubts over Thiago's contribution to the Liverpool side. He added that the Spaniard is not doing much defensively as he cannot run fast enough. He said:

"Thiago is probably their best passer from the middle of the field. But he lacks the mobility required to get back into good defensive positions when the ball is turned over and the opposition are on the counter-attack. He can't just run quick enough."

Thiago has played 13 Premier League games so far this season. However, he is yet to hit top form. Thiago has scored just once this season while assisting another in the league.

Jurgen Klopp has backed Thiago since his injury, but the Spaniard has not gotten into top gear. Thiago was expected to be back at his best soon but injuries have been a constant issue at Anfield for the midfielder.

Speaking about when Thiago would be back, the Liverpool boss said:

"Until we see him at his absolute best, it is probably [after the international break], because he needs to train. But we have three games in between now and then, so I would not rule him out for the next games if he trains normally. Is he ready to get minutes? Maybe. If I go downstairs now to the sports science department and they tell me everything looked like he could go for 60 minutes and I say, 'Well let's have a look if we can use him tomorrow.'"

"But I don't expect that. The plan is he now has a block of days for proper, proper training on the pitch, with the ball, and with the team, plus extra training [on top of that.]. But after the international break, I expect him 100 percent back. If he can be back earlier, we will have to see if that is possible."

The Reds face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday before taking on Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar