  • home icon
  • Football
  • MLS 2023-24
  • LAFC star Denis Bouanga snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he names greatest ever striker, midfielder, defender and goalkeeper

LAFC star Denis Bouanga snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he names greatest ever striker, midfielder, defender and goalkeeper

By Sripad
Published Aug 11, 2025 15:03 GMT
Denis Bouanga snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Denis Bouanga snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

LAFC star Denis Bouanga has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to name Ronaldo Nazario as the best striker in the history of football. He went on to name Kylian Mbappe as the best in the world right now.

Ad

Speaking to GOAL, Bouanga was quizzed on the great and the current best players in key positions on the pitch. The LAFC star named Zinedine Zidane as the greatest midfielder ever, while picking Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric as the present best.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paolo Maldini was named as his greatest defender, while Arsenal's William Saliba got the tag of the current best defender in the world. Bouanga picked Brazil icon Dida as the best-ever goalkeeper, while Manuel Neuer got the tag for the current best.

The 20-year-old LAFC star is not a fan of Messi and snubbed the Inter Miami superstar last month while naming the best player in MLS. In an interview with AS ahead of the MLS All-Stars game, Bouanga claimed that Evander was the best player in the league and said:

Ad
“I said it on Instagram, for me [Evander] is the best player in the MLS, without a doubt. He’s doing very well, and I can’t wait to play with him on the field.”

Bouanga has faced Lionel Messi five times in his career, losing to PSG twice in Ligue 1 with Saint-Étienne and as many times with LAFC against Inter Miami. The Gabon stat has never faced Cristiano Ronaldo in his career.

Ad

MLS clubs urged to revive Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry

ESPN analyst Herculez Gomez was on Futbol Americas earlier this year and urged MLS clubs to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. He claimed that they can lure the Portuguese superstar with a deal similar to Lionel Messi's at Inter Miami and said (via GOAL):

"Nobody thought Lionel Messi would come, and yet he did. What did it take? It took ownership and I think it's going to be a similar package [to recruit Ronaldo to MLS]. American owner John Textor (owns Botafogo, Crystal Palace and American Eagle Football Group), they want, as per reports, to offer a similar package for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Botafogo, or one of the teams, ahead of the Club World Cup."
Ad
"Do I see someone within Major League Soccer with the ability to do that? Maybe. Should they do that? Absolutely. There is no absolute way you have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in the same league, and you're not going to pay attention. Whether you're a hater of what they have become now, or whether you're a lover of what they've done to the game. Two players who have played at the highest of levels for so long, who have competed against one another."

Cristiano Ronaldo has since signed a new deal at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027. Lionel Messi is yet to sign an extension at Inter Miami and remains in talks.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications