Lai Li-Chin bags a hat-trick as Chinese Taipei rout Iran | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Chinese Taipei hammered Iran 5-0 in a Group A tie of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 on Wednesday at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. Lai Li-Chin starred with a hat-trick while Chen Yen-Ping and Wang Hsiang-Huei bagged one goal each.
Chinese Taipei started on the front foot and Lee Hsiu-Chin had an early header saved from the center of the box. However, seconds later in the fourth minute, Taipei opened the scoring through Lai Li-Chin.
Hsiu-Chin Lee received the ball inside the box from the right flank. However, she was brought down after a brilliant first touch. Li-Chin got to the ball and calmly tucked it home.
Throughout the first half, Taipei controlled the tempo of the game and Lai Li-Chin doubled their lead in the 31st minute. She scored with a left-footed shot from a difficult angle into the bottom right corner.
Nine minutes later, Taipei added a third to kill the game. Hsiu-Chin Lee darted down the right flank and played a driven cross into the box. Although the initial shot was saved by Iran goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei, Yen-Ping Chen tucked home the rebound.
Taipei went into half-time with a 3-0 advantage.
Lai Li-Chin completes her hat-trick in the second half for Chinese Taipei
Coming out after the break, Taipei continued to surge forward. Lai fired a beautiful pass into the six-yard box in the 55th minute, but substitute Chi Ting's effort went right into Khodaei's arms. Chi Ting found herself in a scoring position once again just moments later. However, her effort from the edge of the box skimmed the crossbar.
Iran's misery was compounded when, in the 63rd minute, a penalty was awarded following Melika Motevalli's foul on Su Yu-Hsuan. Lai Li-Chin sent Khodaei the wrong way to complete her hat-trick.
In the 78th minute, Taipei made it 5-0 through substitute Wang Hsiang-Huei to secure the victory. With the win, Chinese Taipei sealed second place in Group A behind China PR to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.