La Liga forward forced to delete tweet after using monkey emojis to target Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

La Liga winger Ivan Alejo tweeted out to mock Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. after the Brazilian's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Cadiz player was later forced to delete the tweet for using monkey emojis in it.

Brazil were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a penalty shootout loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Friday, 9 December. Vinicius Jr. started the game against Zlatko Dalic's side. He was substituted in the 54th minute of the game, with his club teammate Rodrygo being sent on.

Rodrygo missed a penalty in Brazil's heartbreaking shootout loss. Vinicius and Co. were therefore eliminated from the tournament in Qatar.

Alejo took the opportunity to mock the Real Madrid star. He posted three dancing emojis with a couple of monkey emojis to take a dig at the winger.

The tweet was interpreted as racist by many. Alejo deleted the post and later tweeted a clarification. The 27-year-old star wrote that he wanted to convey a different message than what was perceived.

"As you have seen, I have deleted a tweet because I have realized that an interpretation has been made that was not what I wanted to convey. I correct."

The Brazilian star was subject to racial slurs from Atletico Madrid fans earlier this season. He has also often been criticized for his dancing celebrations after a goal.

A flashy player with a lot of skills in his arsenal, Vinicius' playing style often draws backlash from opponents. The Brazilian is often subject to hostile treatment from the opposition players on the pitch.

Vinicius Jr. will look to continue his form with Real Madrid after exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Vinicius Jr. was in fine form for Real Madrid before the FIFA World Cup break. He scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 21 games for Los Blancos.

He was a reliable player for Brazil in the World Cup as well. However, the tournament in Qatar is now in the past for him. The winger will have to turn his focus back to Real Madrid and build on the form that he displayed earlier this season.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Vinícius Jr. went over to apologize to the Brazilian fans after their loss. Vinícius Jr. went over to apologize to the Brazilian fans after their loss. https://t.co/cAYm09PfTX

Los Blancos are currently in the second spot of the La Liga table with 35 points from 14 games. They have also reached the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's side will play familiar foes, Liverpool, on the European stage.

