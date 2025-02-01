LaLiga launch move to ‘cancel’ registration of Dani Olmo at Barcelona, confirms Javier Tebas

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that the league are fighting hard to have Barcelona star Dani Olmo unregistered for the remainder of the season. This decision will likely also affect Pau Victor, who was signed on a five-year deal last summer from Girona.

Olmo returned to his youth career side Barcelona last summer from RB Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of €60 million. However, he missed the Blaugrana's first two league games of the season after he was unable to be registered in time due to salary-cap issues. The 26-year-old made his debut on August 27, 2024, coming on as a substitute and scoring during their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona were dealt a crushing blow after both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were unregistered by LaLiga and Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on January 1, 2025. This was due to the Blaugrana being unable to register the pair on time by the December 31 deadline.

However, much to the chagrin of other sides like Atletico Madrid, the Catalans appealed directly to the Spanish Sports Ministry (CSD). It led to Olmo and Victor being re-registered for the remainder of the season.

Tebas evidently wasn't happy with this decision as he said (via @ReshadFCB on X):

“We have requested a measure to cancel the registration of Olmo. The court’s decision to register Olmo shows they don’t understand how registrations are given.”

He also told El Pais:

"We La Liga behaved as how we should, as per the law. On 31st December, Barça tells us: we don’t have fair play. They then try to update Olmo’s registration and says: we can’t update it, he doesn’t have authorization to have a registration. On 3rd January, they have fair play..but then it isn’t possible, because he’s already been deregistered and can’t have a new license."

“But what does the commission do? They study the situation because Barça wrote a letter but had Olmo’s license already canceled. There’s nothing more in this”

Olmo's registration being canceled for the second time this season would be a big blow for Barcelona. The midfielder has shown glimpses of greatness, garnering six goals and three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

"I have to prove myself again" - Barcelona star Dani Olmo sets his goals for the season amid Javier Tebas' de-registration claims

Dani Olmo has claimed that Barcelona can get the best out of him, admitting he has to prove himself again. He also vowed to do everything to win silverware this season despite LaLiga actively working on cancelling his registration for the remainder of the season.

Olmo stated (via @BarcaUniversal on X):

"Pressure at Barça? People see it as if I'm back home, but in reality, this is where I have to prove myself again. I knew that this place was the best for my style of play. I know that Barcelona can get the best out of me, and I am here to help the team win."

He added:

"The goal is always the same: to win. Barcelona is a big club and we are here to compete for everything."

Olmo helped the Blaugrana win the 2025 Supercopa de Espana following their impressive 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the final last month. They are also in contention to challenge for the league title, UEFA Champions League, and Copa del Rey.

