LaLiga and Netflix sign agreement to produce docuseries similar to F1's Drive To Survive - Reports

LaLiga and Netflix have signed an agreement to broadcast a docuseries for the 2023-24 season. The series is inspired by F1's 'Drive To Survive' series and will provide a unique insight into the lives of players and managers of the teams competing in the Spanish top flight.

The series will focus mostly on narrating the most important events during the course of the next season and also give the fans a detailed view of what athletes go through before and after crucial games.

Watch the official announcement for the series below:

Given LaLiga's popularity across the globe, it is expected to be a big hit among the fans. Netflix has already released a statement about the docuseries. It read (via MARCA):

"It will have exclusive access to the competition and will also look for those more personal stories of one of the most followed leagues in the world."

Real Madrid have closed the gap down on Barcelona to five points in the LaLiga title race

CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid manager a 2-0 away win over Osasuna in their latest LaLiga clash. Los Blancos are now trailing league leaders Barcelona by five points, having played one more game than Xavi's side.

After the game, midfielder Fede Valverde, who scored the opener for Los Blancos, said (via the club's official website);

"We knew it was a tough game. They always fight until the end on their home turf. They always look for long balls and sometimes it's hard to find space. As the minutes went by, the fatigue of the numerous games we've played this season also began to take their toll.

"I think the goal I scored opened up the game and that's when we found the spaces a lot more. We are happy with all the work from our teammates and for the humility they displayed in the match. We knew it was very difficult and we knew how to suffer together."

Ancelotti's team will now have to shift their focus onto the UEFA Champions League next. They take on Liverpool in a blockbuster round of 16 clash on Tuesday, 21 February.

