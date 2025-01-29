LaLiga president Javier Tebas details stance on Vinicius Jr's future at Real Madrid amid recent links to Saudi Arabia

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has opened up on Vinicius Jr's future at Real Madrid, amid recent links to Saudi Arabia. After a season that saw the Brazilian winger finish second place in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings, interest from Saudi Pro League clubs has grown.

The winger has continued in brilliant form this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists in just 26 appearances in all competitions. It is therefore no surprise that a massive money move for the 24-year-old has hit the rumor mills, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are looking to add him to their list of sporting personalities.

A rumor from Diario AS (via Forbes) has claimed that the Gulf kingdom is planning a mind-boggling €1.3 billion total package to Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr. Clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have all shown interest in the winger, raising questions about his future at the club. When asked about this, La Liga boss Javier Tebas said (via Diario AS):

“I have read so many things about Vinicius Jr... That he is leaving, that he is coming, 3,000, 2,000, 2,800. But not about him, about others. I don't know and I hope that Vinicius Junior, who is one of our great players, continues in our competition. But just as I like Pedri to continue, Lamine Yamal to continue, Mbappé to continue..."

He added:

"We forget about Mbappé or Bellingham, but Bellingham was the best player last season. We have many players, also Griezmann or Julián Álvarez at Atlético de Madrid and other players who I think are having a great season.

"There are many players and if not, others will come. But I think Vinicius will stay because Real Madrid is a great club and people want to play there.”

The total package of €1.3 billion is said to include €300 million for Los Blancos, while the winger takes home €1 billion over the course of his contract.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Vinicius Jr rumors

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about Vinicius Jr's potential move to Saudi Arabia. Rumors of a gargantuan bid from the Saudi kingdom abound, as the winger could join up with his former teammate Karim Benzema.

Ancelotti made it clear to reporters that he would "understand" whatever decision Vinicius chose to make, saying (via GOAL):

"I understand everything in football. I understood Toni Kroos retiring from football [last summer]. Not many people understood it, but I did. I understand everything."

However, he insisted that the Brazilian's thoughts were on Los Blancos:

"But to me, the player [Vinicius] looks happy and excited about staying here and winning trophies with Real Madrid. I think he's thinking about choosing glory."

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia in January 2023, it has become a hotspot for European players to continue their careers. in the last two years, players like Neymar, Jordan Henderson, Riyad Mahrez, and N'Golo Kante have all played in Saudi Arabia.

