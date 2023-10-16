LaLiga side keen on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United after Getafe loan ends - Reports

Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champions, are reportedly showing a strong interest in securing the services of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, as per Tribal Football. The 22-year-old forward is currently on loan at Getafe in La Liga and has garnered attention from other Spanish clubs, including Sevilla.

Greenwood's loan to Getafe was sanctioned by Manchester United this season without a permanent option as the club weighed their options regarding his future. This move came after an investigation into the player's off-field behavior, which led to a U-turn from United about his return to Old Trafford following a fan backlash.

The young English international was in legal trouble in January 2022 when he was arrested for attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. However, all charges against him were dropped in February by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Since joining Getafe on loan, Greenwood has made a notable impact, making five appearances and scoring his first goal against Celta Vigo on October 8. This has piqued the interest of Sevilla, where management is eager to rejuvenate their attacking lineup by bringing down the average age.

Greenwood's current contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2025, making him an attractive target for Sevilla. It's worth noting that United is still believed to cover most of his £75,000 weekly wages while he plies his trade in Spain.

Sevilla's ambition to secure Greenwood's services comes from their success in the Europa League last season, which earned them a spot in this season's Champions League.

Greenwood, who previously notched up 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 appearances for Manchester United, has the potential to be a game-changer for any team in need of attacking firepower. As his loan spell at Getafe continues, all eyes will be on his development, and Sevilla's reported interest in him could lead to an intriguing transfer saga soon.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood looks to make Getafe loan move permanent - Reports

Mason Greenwood, the English forward currently on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, is reportedly considering a permanent switch to the Spanish club, as per The Sun. Greenwood has embraced life in Spain and is exploring the possibility of a long-term stay with the Geta Azulones.

The move to La Liga came after a tumultuous period for Greenwood at Old Trafford, where an investigation into his off-field activities led to his exclusion from the Manchester United squad.

The 22-year-old striker seems to have settled well in Madrid, earning praise from players and fans. Recently, he scored his first La Liga goal as Getafe played to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo. Greenwood's future appears to be taking shape in Spain, with the possibility of a permanent move to Getafe on the horizon.