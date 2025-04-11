"Lamine has been better" - LaLiga coach makes bold claim on Lamine Yamal being compared to Lionel Messi

Leganes manager Borja Jimenez believes Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has had a better start to his career than Lionel Messi. Yamal has excelled over the past year, earning comparisons with Messi due to both players being left-footed products from La Masia.

Lionel Messi made his senior debut for Barcelona in October 2004 at the age of 17. While he won the LaLiga title during his first season at the club, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner garnered just one goal in nine appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, Lamine Yamal debuted at the age of 15 in 2023. The Spaniard has been sensational ever since, scoring 21 goals and providing 30 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. He has helped the Blaugrana win two trophies and also guided Spain to Euro 2024 glory last summer.

Jimenez recently compared Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi, telling SPORT (via Barca Universal):

"I think Lamine’s start has been better than Messi’s. The start he’s had- probably no one in football history has done it like that. I don’t know the data, a little on a visual level from that time and this one, but I think Lamine has been better. Hopefully, the future of world football is at the feet of Spanish footballers and if it is Lamine, phenomenal for us.”

Yamal has added goals to his game under Hansi Flick's tutelage this season, bagging 14 goals and 21 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

"The feeling is similar" - Pedri claims Lamine Yamal brings a similar feeling to Barcelona that Lionel Messi once provided

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has stated that Lamine Yamal's presence boosts the confidence of his teammates, similar to Lionel Messi's impact for close to two decades.

Renowned for his creativity, dribbling, and technical ability on the ball, Yamal has been pivotal in Barcelona's front three. The 17-year-old has helped the Blaugrana win the Supercopa de Espana this season, and they are arguably the current favorites to win the LaLiga title, UEFA Champions League, and Copa del Rey.

During an interview with SPORT, Pedri compared Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi (via GOAL):

“The feeling is similar to the one we had with Leo: knowing that something good could happen to us."

Yamal will be hoping to match Messi's legacy at Barcelona. The latter established himself as the club's greatest-ever superstar, helping them win 34 trophies between 2004 and 2021.

