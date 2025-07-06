“Lamine’s start is very similar to his beginnings" - Deco compares Lamine Yamal to Barcelona legend when asked about the teenage star

Deco has claimed that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has had a similar start to his career to Neymar's. The Catalan side's sporting director hailed the Spaniard and described the teenager as a phenomenon.

Deco recently said that life has already made the youngster a mature person, and it has been shown on the pitch. He added that the youngster is also in the best place possible to fight titles and showcase his talent to the world. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Lamine is a phenomenon, a phenomenon. Being the best in the world depends on him. He'll be competing with Real Madrid for championships at FC Barcelona for the next few years, and he's in the best place to fight, on the best stage."

"I also say this for the Spanish national team, which will shine in tournaments because it's very strong. Lamine's start is very similar to Neymar's beginnings. Life has helped him mature the way he is. Now he has more responsibilities as a player, but he's also at his age. When he's 30, he'll be doing the things 30 does."

Speaking to the media earlier this summer, Deco backed Yamal for the Ballon d'Or along with Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, and Vitinha. He said:

"Lamine has a chance, like Pedri, Dembele or Vitinha. The great thing is to see Barça back in the running for the awards."

Lamine Yamal was a key figure for Barcelona last season as they won the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, and LaLiga.

Deco praises Raphinha for helping Lamine Yamal and Barcelona teammates

Deco went on to praise Raphinha and said that the Brazilian was one of the best players at the club. He added that the former Leeds United star has been helping Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and others at the club and said (via Barca Universal):

"Raphinha gives you a lot with his character. First, because he always fights. Second, because he has a profile that helps Lamine, Pedri, and all the younger generation at Barça. Raphinha, like Inigo or Lewandowski himself, does. Raphinha has a character that contributes a lot. That's why we made him captain, and he feels like a leader. He had a fantastic season."

Barcelona tried to sign Nico Williams to help Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in attack this summer, but the Spaniard decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao. Bayern Munich and Arsenal were also interested in signing the winger.

