Lamine Yamal addresses Lionel Messi comparisons after helping Barcelona win La Liga

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal dismissed comparisons with club legend Lionel Messi after the club sealed a 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 victory at Espanyol on Thursday (May 15). Yamal had a role in both goals.

Ad

Following a goalless first period at the RCDE Stadium, the 17-year-old broke the deadlock with a superb strike eight minutes into the second period. Five minutes into stoppage time, the Euro 2024 winner set up Fermin Lopez to rubberstamp Barca's win, confirming their league triumph.

Yamal has played a stellar role in Barca's La Liga win, contributing eight goals and 15 assists in 33 games. However, the teenage sensation dismissed comparisons with Messi. He said, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, lavishing high praise on the Argentine:

Ad

Trending

“I’d never compare me with Messi. … Leo is the best player ever”.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lionel Messi, 37, is a bonafide legend, widely regarded as one of the best of all time. In 17 glorious seasons at the club, the Argentine racked up 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions, all leading tallies for Barca, winning a plethora of big titles, like 10 La Liga and four UEFA Champions League honours.

Yamal, meanwhile, has played a stellar role in Hansi Flick's side stellar campaign, scoring in four different competitions, with Barca winning three. Apart from their La Liga triumph, they also won the Supercopa Espana and the Copa del Rey, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in both finals.

Ad

The youngster also had five goals and four assists in 13 games in the UEFA Champions League, where Barca were minutes away from a place in the final before losing 4-3 in extra time to Inter Milan, losing 7-6 on aggregate.

What Hansi Flick said after Lionel Messi's former club Barcelona's La Liga win

Lionel Messi's former club Barcelona won the La Liga title.

Barcelona have had a superb season under Hansi Flick, winning three of four possible titles, including a domestic double, having come within a whisker of reaching the UEFA Champions League final as well.

Ad

Following the win over Espanyol, Flick told Movistar Plus (as per the BBC) that Barcelona exuded positivity in their thoughts and in training sessions as he reflected on a superb campaign.

"We've always thought positively, and we could feel it looking at training sessions. At Barca, you have to win titles, and three titles is just great.

"It's always important to be mentally strong. That is what we looked for throughout the year. Winning the Super Cup in January gave us confidence. It was great to see how the players have reached their highest level, and others have improved."

Lionel Messi's former club were in contention for a third continental treble as they recovered from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at Inter Milan, 6-5 on aggregate, with three minutes left in regulation time in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More