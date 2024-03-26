Lamine Yamal ignores Cristiano Ronaldo and chooses 32-year-old star’s right foot with Lionel Messi’s left foot while building ideal footballer

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo for the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi when building his ideal footballer.

Yamal is amid a meteoric rise at Camp Nou since making the step up to the senior team. The Catalan giants' youngest-ever player has registered six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions.

The 16-year-old has lit up Spanish football with his pace, skill, and agility. There are several past and present Barcelona stars who he appears to try and replicate.

Yamal was tasked with creating his ideal footballer using a variety of attributes such as speed, passing, and finishing. But Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, had no place in the Barca teenage attacker's ideal footballer.

Barcelona heroes Neymar and Lionel Messi, 36, both featured with the latter's left foot being selected. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has mesmerized fans on the ball with his preferred left foot, registering a remarkable 445 left-footed strikes in 334 games.

Yamal appears to hold Neymar in high regard as the Brazilian was selected for his right foot and skills. Brazil's all-time top scorer has bagged 126 right-footed goals in 108 matches.

Neymar's playing style holds similarities to Selecao icons such as Ronaldinho and the late great Pele. The Al-Hilal star opened up on how he looks to showcase his talents on the pitch in an interview with Red Bull in 2022:

"You have to show yourself in the best way on the pitch. This is something I try to do every match."

That said, Cristiano Ronaldo may have a case to make regarding finishing which Yamal gave to his Barca teammate Robert Lewandowski. The Real Madrid legend is club and international football's all-time top scorer (745 goals in 1001 games; 128 in 205 caps).

Xavi hopes Barcelona's Vitor Roque can reach Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's level

Xavi tipped Vitor Roque for a bright future.

Barca are building for the future and the emergence of Yamal has majorly helped. The La Liga giants also signed Vitor Roque, 19, from Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense for €40 million in January.

Roque is regarded as one of Brazilian football's most exciting talents. He's started his Blaugrana career with two goals in 11 games across competitions.

Xavi warned not to put too much pressure on the one-cap Brazil international but was confident the striker would be a hit (via Tribal Football):

"We cannot put all the pressure on Vitor Roque. We all have to take a step forward... It is a very good signing. I see many positive things with his signing. He will give us a goal, sacrifice."

Roque struck 28 goals and 11 assists in 81 games across competitions with Athletico-PR. He's renowned for his goalscoring prowess and accomplished dribbling abilities.

Xavi hopes that Roque can replicate Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Hopefully the signing of Vitor Roque is of the level of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo."

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly Barca's greatest-ever player and is their top scorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games. He won the La Liga Golden Boot eight times while with the Catalan giants.