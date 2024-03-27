"Lamine Yamal is insane", "Endrick is a Pele regen" - Fans react as Brazil and Spain play out 3-3 draw in international friendly

Brazil and Spain played out a 3-3 draw in their international friendly to round off the international break at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, March 26. The South Americans continued their mini-revival under new manager Dorival Junior, while Spain found a new sweetheart in 16-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal.

Brazil defeated England by a lone goal in their first friendly of this month's window (March 23) while Spain fell to a 1-0 defeat against Colombia on March 22. Brazil and Spain were to meet in a match dedicated to kicking against racism, following the travails of Brazil star Vinicius Jr in recent months in Spain.

Both traditional heavyweights of international football, the Selecao and La Roja, were always going to serve up a spectacle, and they did so in style. The South American giants had to fight back from 2-0 down to play out a 3-3 draw away from home, scoring with the last kick of the match.

Two youngsters who will battle in La Liga for the next decade, at least, took center stage at the Bernabeu. In the Spanish side from the start was Barcelona's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal while 17-year-old Endrick came off the bench to influence the game for Brazil.

Yamal had a hand in all three goals for La Roja and received a standing ovation from the Bernabeu after his performance. Endrick, on the other hand, managed to register a goal for a second successive game for the Selecao, scoring on his future home ground.

Fans were excited by the action they witnessed in the game and took to X to share their thoughts.

"I don't care who he plays for, Lamine Yamal is insane," a fan wrote.

"A 16 year old should not be moving like this on a pitch full of grown men," another user commented.

"endrick is a pele regen," a third fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Spain kept their unbeaten run at Santiago Bernabeu that dates back to 1982 intact, while Brazil ensured that new manager Dorival Junior remains unbeaten through his first break in charge.

Brazil, Spain serve up thriller in Madrid

The combined quality of Brazil and Spain made it clear that the match would be one to watch. Both managers named their strongest available XIs, and the atmosphere inside the Bernabeu was charged.

The home side drew first blood after some excellent trickery from Lamine Yamal saw him win a penalty, which was converted by Rodri (12'). La Roja doubled their advantage when Yamal set up Dani Olmo in the 36th minute.

The Selecao were gifted a way back as Rodrygo scored the rebound after Unai Simon diverted a shot onto his path in the 40th minute. Their equalizer came in the 50th minute as Endrick volleyed home from inside the box after the ball fell to him.

The hosts were awarded a second penalty in the 87th minute, which Rodri took and scored before the visitors received a penalty (90+7'). With the last kick of the match, Lucas Paqueta restored parity with a well-taken penalty following a foul by Dani Carvajal.