"Lamine Yamal masterclass", "We are in for a very long season" - Twitter reacts as Barcelona seal 4-3 comeback win over Villareal

Fans online have reacted to a match that was anything but predictable as Barcelona clawed their way to a stunning 4-3 victory against Villarreal on August 27. Both sides fought valiantly, flipping the script multiple times, but ultimately the Catalans walked away from El Madrigal with all three points.

Down 3-2 at one point, Barcelona were in dire straits before Ferran Torres netted the equalizer in the 68th minute. Robert Lewandowski then sprinkled a bit of his goal-scoring magic in the 71st minute, courtesy of some dazzling footwork from young sensation Lamine Yamal.

The night could have looked quite different. After commanding a 2-0 lead in the initial half, thanks to Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, Barca seemed to be in cruise control. However, their defensive frailties came to the forefront when the Yellow Submarine pulled back two goals before 40 minutes.

Just into the second half, Alex Baena scored to put the home side ahead in the 50th minute. The Catalan giants were on the ropes, and it appeared that a defeat was inevitable. Yet the tables turned as Barcelona eventually won the game.

The game had fans at the edge of their seats, with both teams squandering prime opportunities to close the deal. Torres, Ansu Fati, Lewandowski, and Fermin Lopez all had golden chances to put the match to bed but fell short.

Similarly, Villarreal had their moments of glory just within reach, yet they couldn't grasp them, leaving the door ajar for Barcelona's comeback.

While the Yellow Submarine plummeted to 13th place with this defeat, their performance offered glimmers of hope. On the flip side, Barca rose to third in the standings, maintaining their unblemished record this season, although, under nail-biting circumstances.

Twitter was ablaze post-match, buzzing with comments from Barcelona fans, who tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joan Laporta reveals that Barcelona could continue summer shopping spree

Ahead of the match against Villarreal, Barca president Joan Laporta broke silence on the club's ongoing transfer activities. Speaking to Movistar, he made it clear that the Catalan side have the financial latitude to bring in additional firepower.

The Blaugrana have enriched their squad with Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan and splashed €7 million for Oriol Romeu from Girona. Laporta’s words have sparked rampant speculation about who else could be heading for the Camp Nou this summer.

In the frontline of potential recruits stands Manchester City's Joao Cancelo. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has divulged that Barcelona are putting the finishing touches on a loan agreement for the Portuguese international.

They have also cast their eyes towards Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. Sources claim that Felix is restless under Diego Simeone's regime and is actively seeking a new adventure. Having spent the latter half of the previous season with Chelsea, he may be primed for another switch.