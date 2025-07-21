Lamine Yamal reacts after Marcus Rashford shares Instagram picture ahead of Barcelona medical

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has reacted to Marcus Rashford's Instagram picture ahead of the Englishman's medical at Camp Nou. Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans have reached an agreement with Manchester United to take Rashford on loan for the 2025-26 season. The 27-year-old is no longer wanted at Old Trafford after a reported fallout with Ruben Amorim. The LaLiga champions explored a move for the player in January this year, but the transfer failed to materialize due to their financial issues.Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan to Aston Villa. He returned to the Red Devils this summer, but wasn't expected to stay. Barcelona have now agreed to take him on loan and will apparently have the option to sign him permanently for €30-35m next summer. Journalist Gerard Romero has since revealed that the Englishman is scheduled to have his medical on Monday. Rashford recently shared a picture on Instagram, suggesting that he is traveling for his medicals. Lamine Yamal was quick to share an emoji on the post.The Spanish forward was outstanding for Barcelona last season, registering 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games across competitions. The Catalans wanted a new left-forward to strengthen their attack this summer, but failed in their pursuit of Nico Williams. It now appears that the LaLiga champions have zeroed in on Marcus Rashford for the job.What has Marcus Rashford said about playing alongside Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal? Lamine YamalMarcus Rashford has previously expressed a desire to share the pitch with Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal. The Englishman looks set to team up with the Spanish ace in the upcoming campaign. Rashford was recently in Marbella, speaking to Spanish YouTuber xBuyer. The Englishman was asked about Yamal (as cited by MSN), and spoke highly of the 18-year-old.“It’s difficult to put into words what he’s doing, because he’s not supposed to be doing that—at 16, 17 years old. I made my debut at 18. He’s playing at 17 at the highest level. I don’t think we’ve seen it before,” said Rashford. Rashford was asked if he would like to play alonside Lamine Yamal, and he gave a positive response. “Yes, for sure. Everyone in the world wants to play with the best. So, hopefully. We’ll see,” said Rashford. The Spaniard recently signed a new deal with Barcelona that keeps him at Camp Nou until 2031.