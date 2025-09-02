Lamine Yamal responds when asked if he will take Spain no.10 shirt from Barcelona teammate Dani Olmo

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has responded to whether he would take Spain's number ten shirt from Dani Olmo. Yamal's Barca teammate Olmo currently dons the number ten shirt for the European champions, while he wears number 19.

Yamal was assigned the iconic number ten shirt at Barcelona this summer, which was once worn by the legendary Lionel Messi. The teenage sensation was asked whether he would take Spain's number ten shirt as well, currently worn by his Barca teammate Dani Olmo.

The 18-year-old replied that he believes that the number 19 suits him well. Lamine Yamal said, as quoted by Barca Universal on X:

"I think the #19 suits me well."

Lamine Yamal is already regarded as one of the best players in world football and is a key player for both Spain and Barcelona. He only turned 18 in July and has already achieved plenty of success for both club and country.

The youngster has often been compared to Lionel Messi which speaks volumes about his undisputed talent. He has so far made 109 appearances for Barca scoring 27 goals and providing 37 assists.

He has helped the Blaugrana win four trophies so far and has also earned 21 caps for Spain. He played a pivotal role in helping his country win the European Championship in 2024 and finish runners-up in the Nations League in 2025.

Spain manager provides honest response when asked if Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal can emulate Lionel Messi

Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente has opened up on the comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. Yamal has often been compared to Lionel Messi, Barcelona's and possibly the world's greatest player ever.

Luis de la Fuente has responded to the comparisons and insisted that Messi would be Yamal's biggest role model. He said, as quoted by Spanish outlet AS:

"He has a big mirror in front of him to look into. He has to embrace all the great things Messi has done. I hope we can enjoy Lamine in the same way we enjoyed Messi."

Spain will take on Argentina in the Finalissima, formerly known as European /South American Nations Cup next year. We would see Lamine Yamal feature against Lionel Messi for the first time in his career.

While Yamal has done extraordinary things at such a young age, emulating Lionel Messi's legacy would be quite difficult for any player. The former Barcelona superstar is the most decorated footballer of all time and won the Ballon d'Or for a record eight times.

