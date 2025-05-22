Lamine Yamal's agent Jorge Mendes provides update on Barcelona teenager's future at the club

Lamine Yamal's agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed that the Spanish teenager will renew his contract with Barcelona. Mendes also stated that there wouldn't be any problems with Yamal's renewal, and the deal could be penned soon.

Mendes told Jijantes FC (via Barca Buzz on X):

"Of course Lamine will renew. There won't be any problem. We'll do it soon. He's going to be the best player in the world."

In October 2023, Yamal extended his contract with La Blaugrana and his current deal is set to expire next summer (June 2026). However, there have been numerous meetings between Barca's hierarchy and Yamal's management regarding a renewal, as per reports.

This could be down to the Spaniard's mouthwatering displays in attack for La Blaugrana this term. Yamal has rejuvenated Barca's frontline and enhanced their attacking proficiency.

Yamal played an integral role for Barca as they lifted three domestic trophies this season. In 54 outings for Barcelona, Yamal has scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists. The Spaniard has drawn widespread comparisons to Lionel Messi due to his performances.

"Lamine didn't ask for the highest salary" - says Barcelona's sporting director

Barca sporting director Deco has stated that Yamal did not request to be the highest earner in his contract negotiations with Barca. He also claimed that the teenage sensation prefers "happiness to money."

In an interview regarding Yamal's contract renewal, Deco said (via Barca Universal on X):

"Lamine didn't ask for the highest salary. He prefers happiness to money. Barcelona sees him as the best option. He is very mature for his age (17). His contract renewal is going well."

Yamal is one of the most talented players to have emerged from Barca's La Masia academy. In 105 appearances since joining the first team squad, he has recorded 25 goals and 34 assists.

