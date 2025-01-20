Lamine Yamal's father makes feelings clear in response to Barcelona star Alejandro Balde claiming he received racial abuse in Getafe draw

Lamine Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui has reacted after Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde revealed the racial abuse he received at Getafe. The Blaugrana were at the Estadio Coliseum on January 18, where they dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Los Azulones.

Jules Kounde opened the scoring early on for Barca (9'), but Mauro Arambarri soon equalized for the hosts in the 34th minute. After that point, neither side was able to find the net. However, the game was marred by racist abuse aimed at Alejandro Balde. The Barcelona left-back revealed in a post-match interview (via ESPN):

"I received several racist insults from the fans here. It's lamentable and something that should not keep happening. I advised the referee what had happened in the first half. He activated the league's protocol in the second half, but I don't know exactly how it works from there."

Lamine Yamal's father has reacted to Balde's comments, sharing his support for the 21-year-old. Mounir Nasraoui took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of himself with Barca's flag, alongside the comment (translated from Spanish):

"I am just asking for respect for everyone."

Mounir Nousair shares support for Balde (Source: Tribuna)

Alejandro Balde has been a regular force at left-back for the Blaugrana this season. He has played 25 games so far, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick condemns racist abuse, Getafe boss responds

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has condemned the racist abuse Alejandro Balde faced at the Estadio Coliseum. After the match, he rued Barca's dropped points during his press conference, before sharing his disappointment at the insults his player had faced.

Flick said (via Barca Universal):

“There is no place for this in football or life. It’s unbelievable. In the times we are living in now, it’s completely wrong. Those who do this should stay at home, I think we should fight them, that’s the best thing.

“But also the people around them can do something because it’s unfair. It’s not the respect we want to live with, I think everyone can do something.”

Hansi Flick also referenced the home crowd, admitting that he had "never experienced it like this". Getafe boss Jose Bordalas responded (via Football Espana):

“I don’t know that I agree with what Flick said. I’m against any racist comment or chant, and we should find those responsible and get them away from the pitch,"

Barcelona now sit in third place on the La Liga table, picking up 39 points from 20 games. They are seven points behind Real Madrid, who sit in pole position.

