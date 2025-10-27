Lamine Yamal’s father responds to Barcelona losing El Clasico against Real Madrid just days after his son accused Los Blancos of ‘stealing’

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father has posted a message after the loss to Real Madrid in La Liga. He is confident that the teenager will bounce back, and reminded fans that his son is still 18 years old.
In a Twitch stream ahead of El Clasico, Yamal accused Real Madrid of 'stealing' and 'complaining', sparking uproar from Los Blancos fans. The teenager said (via GOAL):
“Yes, of course, they steal, they complain…”
The comments riled Real Madrid players ahead of the game, with reports suggesting several stars were unhappy and eager to prove a point to the teenager on the pitch.
The Barcelona star's father has now taken to Instagram to post a message, reminding fans that there is a reverse fixture later in the season, and that his son is still a teenager. He posted (via MadridXtra):
“Fortunately, he’s only 18 years old. See you in Barcelona.”
Xabi Alonso's side have moved five points clear at the top of the table, after the 2-1 win over Hansi Flick's men. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos before Fermin Lopez equalized, but Jude Bellingham ensured that the home side went into the break with the lead.
Los Blancos could have scored a third but Mbappe saw his penalty saved, but it did not cost them the three points as they held on to their lead until the end.
Barcelona star recalls brawl with Real Madrid players
Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has claimed that he does not know what caused the brawl between players at the end of the match. He claims that Real Madrid players went after Lamine Yamal and said (via GOAL):
"I didn't see what happened. I was on the bench and saw a lot of people. When the referee blew his whistle, Real Madrid players went after Lamine. It's a bit exaggerated. You'd have to ask them. In the first half, we weren't sharp with the ball. Madrid hurt with their players up front. In the second half, we lacked the ability to create danger and clear chances. If Carvajal wanted to speak with Lamine, call him or text him. You're team-mates, you know each other. Why do you have to make a scene on the pitch?"
Barcelona face Elche next in the league before taking on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid have Valencia and Liverpool as their next two fixtures.