In an exciting turn of events that has Barcelona enthusiasts cheering, the path to reacquire their beloved icon, Lionel Messi, has been largely cleared. With La Liga's stamp of approval on Barca's fiscal plan, the Spanish giants have been granted the go-ahead to pursue their cherished legend. This has fueled optimism within the fanbase.

Messi's journey since his looming exit from PSG was revealed, has seen him amid negotiations with Al-Hilal, Inter Miami, and his former home with the Blaugranes. His preference leans toward Camp Nou, according to numerous reports (via Barca Universal). However, Messi's decision has been kept in suspense, causing hearts to flutter across Catalonia.

Now, with La Liga's endorsement of Barcelona's financial plans, a Bosman move is next for Messi, following his final outing with Paris Saint-Germain. That the maestro's next thrilling performance could be staged in familiar colors has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Following the announcement, Twitter erupted with emotions of the Blaugranes faithful, as they rejoiced in the prospect of their prodigal son returning home. Their reactions to La Liga's green light were heartfelt:

A Barcelona comeback is a clear option for Lionel Messi, according to his father

Fabrizio Romano recently relayed a candid revelation from Jorge Messi (via The Hard Tackle). His son, Lionel Messi, is eyeing a return to Barcelona in the forthcoming summer transfer window and Jorge Messi shared his aspirations to witness the reunion materialize.

With La Liga's recent approval of Barcelona's financial viability plan, this dream seems poised to become reality. The older Messi was clear and assertive (via The Hard Tackle):

"Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I'd love to see him back to Barca. Barca move is an option for sure."

Messi's name shines brightly in the annals of football history. At 35, his staggering achievements present a compelling argument for his status as the greatest player of all time. Throughout his distinguished career, Messi has shattered record after record, further embellished by leading his national team to triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His goal-scoring prowess for Barca is second to none, with Messi remaining the club's all-time leading scorer. His formidable tally of 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Blaugrana stuns even the most ardent critics.

The past two seasons have seen this veteran attacker adorn the colours of Paris Saint-Germain. Yet, the pull of Catalonia remains potent, and the saga of Lionel Messi's potential homecoming seems to be around the corner.

Poll : 0 votes