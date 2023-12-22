"Last-minute equalizer" - Ben Foster gives his prediction for Liverpool and Arsenal's top-of-the-table clash

Ben Foster has tipped Liverpool to prevail when they host Arsenal in their top-of-the-table battle this Saturday (December 23).

Both clubs have put themselves in promising positions to challenge for the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's Gunners sit top of the league, a point above Jurgen Klopp's second-placed Merseysiders.

They are also in similar form, with Arsenal winning four of their last five league games, while Liverpool have won three. It promises to be a tantalizing affair between the two title hopefuls at Anfield.

Foster was in two minds when deciding how the game would pan out. The former Premier League goalkeeper does think there's a chance the title rivals settle on a draw with Arsenal scoring a last-minute equalizer.

He told Mark Goldbridge's That's Football:

"I think it might be a 2-2 draw this game. Arsenal scored a last-minute equalizer."

However, Foster decided on a home win for Klopp's men which would be vital following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United last time out:

"But I'm gonna go for a Liverpool home win."

Last season's game between the two Premier League giants at Anfield ended in a 2-2 draw. But, Liverpool boast a good recent record at home to Arsenal, unbeaten in the league against the north Londoners since 2012.

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp raise the stakes ahead of Liverpool's encounter with Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp wants Anfield to be on their toes.

Both Arteta and Klopp have stressed the importance of the atmosphere at Anfield before their two sides meet on Saturday. The Merseysiders' home support has come in for some criticism recently, with even their manager not too impressed.

Klopp said following his side's 5-1 win against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted. We need Anfield on their toes without me being in argument with their coach or whatever. If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else."

Arteta also touched on what he expects to be a 'special atmosphere' at Anfield. The Spaniard insists both sides will play to win (via BBC Sport):

"It’s going to be a special atmosphere hopefully. The two teams are in a great moment and in a really good position. Both teams I’m sure will prefer to win it and to go for it so it’s going to be an intense match."

Klopp has faced Arteta 11 times, getting the better of the Arsenal boss on five occasions while losing four times. They are regarded as two of the most polarizing and passionate coaches in the Premier League and will be eager for their club's fans to rise to the occasion.

