  "Last minute nonsense to give your protege a cringe moment", "No class" - Fans react to Lionel Messi's wild celebration vs Atlas FC

"Last minute nonsense to give your protege a cringe moment", "No class" - Fans react to Lionel Messi's wild celebration vs Atlas FC

By Abel Yisa
Published Jul 31, 2025 07:26 GMT
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's celebration criticized by fans

Fans on X have reacted to Lionel Messi's ecstatic jubilation after Inter Miami scored a last-minute goal, which guaranteed a 2-1 win over Atlas FC. Both sides were in action in the 2025 Leagues Cup on Wednesday, July 30.

The first 45 minutes of the encounter was full of action, with both teams eager to break the deadlock. However, both defenses proved to be on top of their game as the first half ended goalless.

In the 57th minute, Telasco Segovia scored from close range and gave Inter Miami the lead following a brilliant set-up by Messi. However, Jose Lozano placed his strike into the back of the net to restore parity (1-1) for Atlas in the 80th minute.

Later in added time (90+6), Messi delivered the ball to Marcelo Weigandt, who scored to snatch a 2-1 win for the Herons.

Notably, Lionel Messi returned from his MLS suspension and led the attacking line with Luis Suarez. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also played the entire 90 minutes of the game and was the orchestrator-in-chief behind the victory.

The 38-year-old maintained a passing accuracy of 79% (33/42). He delivered five key passes, created three big chances, and registered two assists (via Sofascore).

However, the Argentine's euphoric celebration was a subject of discussion in the game's aftermath. Following Inter Miami's late goal, Messi embraced Rodrigo De Paul and Suarez. He also took his celebration a step further by taunting Matias Coccaro, who was standing close to him.

After the game, fans reacted to the skipper's celebration with one tweeting:

"Last minute nonsense to give your protege a cringe moment in tv...”
"Clear offside,” another added.
"Blood acting different since De Paul came in 😂,” a fan claimed.
"Defending Messi while being Mexican should be considered treason against the homeland.,” another fan opined.
"But when Ronaldo celebrates his goals, "bro thinks he won the world cup", "bro is still so obsessed with messi", "I really want to see his reaction on Dec 18th".,” another chimed in.
"No class,” wrote another.
"I was surprised by Lionel Messi's celebration" - Atlas head coach Gonzalo Pineda

Atlas v Toluca - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX - Source: Getty
Atlas v Toluca - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX - Source: Getty

Reacting to their loss, Atlas head coach, Gonzalo Pineda revealed that he was stunned by the way Lionel Messi celebrated. He also claimed that the jubilation reflected the significance of the encounter to the forward.

During the post-match interview, Pineda said (via GOAL):

"I was surprised by Lionel Messi's celebration style, It shows the importance of the match to him, despite everything he has achieved in his career."

Lionel Messi and Co. will return to action against Necaxa in their next Leagues Cup encounter on Saturday, August 2.

Abel Yisa

Abel Yisa

Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.

A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.

He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies.

