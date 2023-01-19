"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes bullish claim ahead of clash against Gunners

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident of his team's chances of beating Arsenal on 21 January, despite Casemiro being suspended for the game. The Gunners will host the Red Devils in the upcoming contest.

Casemiro, meanwhile, picked up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace. He has previously been booked in the league against Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Manchester City.

According to FA's rules, if any player is shown the yellow card five times before the halfway mark of the season, which is the 19-game mark, he will be handed a one-game suspension.

While the Brazilian midfielder's absence is a setback for United, Erik ten Hag made a bullish claim after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. He said after the game (via Hotstar):

"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, we have to do the same."

The draw against Crystal Palace brought an end to Ten Hag's team's seven-game winning run across competitions. United registered themselves among the title challengers with a win in the Manchester derby on January 14.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's suspension for their game against Arsenal "Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro"Erik Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's suspension for their game against Arsenal "Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro" 👀Erik Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's suspension for their game against Arsenal 👇 https://t.co/DHYX0F4o0y

However, dropping two points against Palace didn't help their charge to catch up with the Gunners.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of the game. The Portuguese slotted past Vicente Guaita in style after some excellent work from Christian Eriksen.

Michael Olise, however, spoiled the party for Ten Hag's team as he scored a delightful free-kick past David De Gea in injury time of the second half.

The match at the Selhurst Park Stadium marked Wout Weghorst's debut as a Manchester United player. The Burnley loanee was handed a start by Ten Hag.

Can Manchester United stun Arsenal without Casemiro?

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 19 games. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have 47 points on the board after 18 games and are leading the race for the league title.

The Gunners have been firing on all cylinders recently with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah in excellent form.

Casemiro's presence could certainly have helped Ten Hag's team in disrupting the Gunners' smooth flow. The former Real Madrid man is a master at doing so.

However, United have no time to moan over the loss. They will have to get the job done without the central midfielder if they are to have a chance of winning the league this season.

Poll : 0 votes