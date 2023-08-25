Few rivalries generate as much heat and discussion as the eternal contest between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The latest chapter in this ongoing drama has seen Ronaldo's fans point a cheeky finger at Messi following the Portuguese forward's spectacular hat-trick for Al-Nassr.

While Messi has made waves since his move to Inter Miami, he hasn't netted a hat-trick in club competitions since 2020, something Ronaldo fans were quick to emphasize.

Messi has lit up the American soccer scene since his recent switch to Inter Miami. He helped the team clinch their first trophy of the season in the Leagues Cup. In just eight games for the MLS club, the Argentine forward has scored 10 goals and provided three assits.

However, for Cristiano Ronaldo aficionados, Messi's brilliance pales in comparison to what their idol achieved recently. Still refusing to slow down at the age of 38, Ronaldo took the Saudi Pro League by storm, captaining Al-Nassr to a resounding 5-0 victory over Al Fateh on Friday, August 25.

Kicking off the scoring spectacle, Ronaldo provided an assist for Sadio Mane in the 27th minute with a creative backheel pass. The 38-year-old scored the team's second goal in the 38th minute with a header from the center of the six-yard box.

But Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't finished. He practically walked the ball into the net as part of a well-coordinated team move 10 minutes into the second half. In the 81st minute, Mane added another layer of brilliance, looping a header past the goalie and paying homage to Ronaldo's signature 'SIU' celebration.

Ronaldo struck the final blow during added time, tapping in the final goal and completing his 63rd career hat-trick. This three-goal tour de force spurred Ronaldo's fans to take to social media, taunting Messi with tweets like these:

Thomas Muller weighs in on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Adding fuel to this fiery debate, Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Muller has cast his vote, picking Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. During a conversation with DAZN, Muller lauded Messi's unique blend of elegance and effectiveness. He believes these qualities set the Argentinian sensation apart from Ronaldo:

“Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say ‘I go to the stadium because of his elegance’ and at the same time he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles."

"Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant.”

Lionel Messi, currently strutting his stuff at Inter Miami, has won more than his fair share of accolades and individual awards. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, now donning the Al-Nassr jersey, continues to impress his fans with his ability to clinch games virtually single-handedly.

However, for Muller, the GOAT discussion isn't solely about the number of goals scored or titles won. It's also about the quality that makes football more than just a game but a form of art, and Lionel Messi, with his finesse and seamless plays, represents that artistic facet of football.