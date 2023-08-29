Laura Woods slams Spanish FA and calls for Luis Rubiales’ ‘social assassination’ after Jenni Hermoso kiss scandal

English football presenter Laura Woods slammed the Spanish FA (RFEF) and its president Luis Rubiales following the Jennifer Hermoso kiss scandal.

The RFEF head was caught on camera kissing the attacking midfielder on the lips after Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. Since the incident, Hermoso has come out to clarify that the kiss was not consented to.

With several athletes and members of the football fraternity showing their support for the Spain international, Woods wrote on Twitter (via The Sun):

"On Rubiales, he either didn’t know his behavior [and previous] was wrong, OR… he did, and did it anyway. For someone in his position, one reason is surely as dangerous as the other."

"Best case - Rubiales should not hold that much power with so little self-awareness. This actually isn’t trial by social media…it’s a pattern of behaviour being called out in a way that can’t be ignored any longer. And if some sort of justice is served, perhaps a ‘social assassination’ as Rubiales calls it, is exactly what was needed."

Currently, FIFA has decided to suspend Rubiales for 90 days as the international football body's disciplinary committee completes its investigation into the matter. During this period, the president will not be allowed to participate in any football-related activities.

"Want to offer my unconditional support for Jenni" -Barcelona coach Xavi stands with Jennifer Hermoso after Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Luis Rubiales (via Getty Images)

Barcelona coach Xavi has joined several figures in the footballing community in showing support for Jennifer Hermoso. RFEF president Luis Rubiales was involved in an alleged forced kiss with Hermoso after Spain's maiden FIFA Women's World Cup victory.

Speaking to the press about the incident ahead of Barcelona's La Liga match against Villarreal last week, Xavi said (via ESPN):

"Firstly, I want to offer my unconditional support for Jenni and the players in the women's game. Secondly, I want to condemn the behavior of the RFEF president, which was totally unacceptable. And, thirdly, I want to express sadness that it has taken away from a historic World Cup win."

Rubiales publically denied rumors claiming that he would resign from his current post following the scandal. However, he remains suspended by FIFA as their disciplinary committee conducts an investigation.