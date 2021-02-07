25-year-old Lazio star reveals desire to play for Real Madrid

Since his breakout season in the Serie A, Serbian international Serej Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-time target of several European clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Real Madrid, particularly, were heavily linked with a move for the Lazio midfielder in the summer of 2020, with reports claiming the Serb was their primary replacement for the aging Luka Modric.

However, a deal failed to materialize, as the Spanish giants opted out of a bid for the Lazio star.

Serej Milinkovic Savic has now stirred up rumors of a potential switch to the Galacticos when he made a bold comment over his love for Real Madrid.

🎙️| Sergej Milinković-Savić: "During the #UCL draw, I wanted us to get Real Madrid, so that I can swap shirts with their players. My biggest dream since I was a kid is to play for Real Madrid, I will do everything I can to make it happen." @veceivan #rmalive pic.twitter.com/dbHw1jok7m — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 6, 2021

Speaking as the guest appearance on "Evening with Ivan Ivanović”, a show on Serbian channel TV Nova, the 25-year-old discussed his desire to play Real Madrid, or at least play against them.

The 24-year-old revealed his love and admiration for the La Liga champions while stating he would love to put on the Madrid shirt someday.

“In the Champions League we had a hard game ahead against Bayern,” the Lazio midfielder said.

“The truth is that during the UEFA Champions League draw, I wanted to play against Real Madrid so that I can swap shirts with their players.

“I have dreamt of playing for Real Madrid since I was a child. This is the greatest goal of my career and I will do everything possible to achieve it.”

Advertisement

Milinkovic-Savic continues to impress Real Madrid with superb performances this season

SS Lazio v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Real Madrid were keen on snapping up Milinkovic Savic from Lazio last summer, after the Serbian thrilled the Serie A with seven goals and four assists from the center of the park.

However, interest from the Galacticos fizzled out after Lazio's president slapped a hefty price tag on the midfielder in a bid to keep him at the club.

The club president, Claudio Lotito, revealed he had rejected an offer of about £110m from an unknown club for the ex-Genk star, and Real Madrid would have to beat that fee to secure his service.

Advertisement

While Real Madrid’s interest might have taken a dip, the 25-year-old’s impressive outings could attract the Spanish giants once more, as they search for a replacement for the veteran duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored four goals and provided five assists in the Serie A this season, as fifth-placed Lazio push for Champions League qualification.