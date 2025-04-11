"League is finished", "Everyone is in trouble" - Premier League star reacts to Mo Salah signing new Liverpool contract

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina recently reacted to Mohamed Salah's contract renewal with Liverpool. The 28-year-old claimed that the Premier League is 'finished'.
A video of Aina has surfaced on the internet where the Nigerian defender can be seen asking about Salah's contract renewal status. After he got the confirmation, he said (via Instagram/@Versus):
"Did he sign? He signed again? The league is finished. He signed up. Everyone is in trouble."
After months of speculation and rumors, the Egyptian forward signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool earlier today. The financial details about Salah's new contract are yet to be disclosed, but the 32-year-old has not taken a pay cut.
His previous three-year deal, which he signed in 2022, with the Reds was worth £350,000 a week. The former Roma attacker said about penning the new deal:
"It's great to be here another two years. So I'm happy to sign a new contract. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. I had my best years here."
He added:
"I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career."
Salah has played 45 games for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals and 22 assists across all competitions. He's also the leading goal-scorer of the Premier League with 27 goals, six more than Manchester City's Erling Haaland.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot talks about Mohamed Salah's new contract
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has lauded Mohamed Salah for his consistency for the Reds after the Egyptian attacker signed a new two-year deal. The Dutch manager was asked about his plans for the summer transfer window.
Replying to the question, Slot stated that he's happy that Salah is staying at the Merseyside club. He dubbed the 32-year-old a 'quality player' and opined that Mohamed Salah's prolific goal-scoring ability will come in handy for the side. Arne Slot said (via Premier League):
"If I’d put myself in the shoes of a player we might want to sign, it is always nice to tell them while presenting our project that Mo Salah has signed a new contract.
"That helps but what helps the most is that we kept a quality player who has scored for seven or eight years in a row so many goals for us."
The Reds are leading the race for the Premier League with 73 points after 31 games. They are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal. Next up, the Reds will face West Ham United on Sunday, April 13.