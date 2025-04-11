"League is finished", "Everyone is in trouble" - Premier League star reacts to Mo Salah signing new Liverpool contract

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina recently reacted to Mohamed Salah's contract renewal with Liverpool. The 28-year-old claimed that the Premier League is 'finished'.

Ad

A video of Aina has surfaced on the internet where the Nigerian defender can be seen asking about Salah's contract renewal status. After he got the confirmation, he said (via Instagram/@Versus):

"Did he sign? He signed again? The league is finished. He signed up. Everyone is in trouble."

Ad

Trending

After months of speculation and rumors, the Egyptian forward signed a new two-year deal with Liverpool earlier today. The financial details about Salah's new contract are yet to be disclosed, but the 32-year-old has not taken a pay cut.

His previous three-year deal, which he signed in 2022, with the Reds was worth £350,000 a week. The former Roma attacker said about penning the new deal:

"It's great to be here another two years. So I'm happy to sign a new contract. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. I had my best years here."

Ad

He added:

"I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career."

Salah has played 45 games for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals and 22 assists across all competitions. He's also the leading goal-scorer of the Premier League with 27 goals, six more than Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot talks about Mohamed Salah's new contract

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has lauded Mohamed Salah for his consistency for the Reds after the Egyptian attacker signed a new two-year deal. The Dutch manager was asked about his plans for the summer transfer window.

Ad

Replying to the question, Slot stated that he's happy that Salah is staying at the Merseyside club. He dubbed the 32-year-old a 'quality player' and opined that Mohamed Salah's prolific goal-scoring ability will come in handy for the side. Arne Slot said (via Premier League):

"If I’d put myself in the shoes of a player we might want to sign, it is always nice to tell them while presenting our project that Mo Salah has signed a new contract.

Ad

"That helps but what helps the most is that we kept a quality player who has scored for seven or eight years in a row so many goals for us."

The Reds are leading the race for the Premier League with 73 points after 31 games. They are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal. Next up, the Reds will face West Ham United on Sunday, April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More