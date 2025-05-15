Leaked document reveals how ex-Real Madrid star cost club more than Cristiano Ronaldo as staggering rumoured insurance fee comes to light

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's former Los Blancos teammate Gareth Bale apparently cost the club more than Ronaldo if the Welshman's insurance fee is taken into account.

While Ronaldo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 on a reported world-record £83 million. Bale followed suit from Tottenham Hotspur four years later in a move that's said to be worth £78 million. However, the now-retired Welsh winger, as per Mirror (via Sport Bible), cost Los Blancos more than Ronaldo.

Club president Florentino Perez, in 2016, had proclaimed that Ronaldo had cost the club more than Bale. However, as per Football Leaks, as per 2013 exchange rates, Bale's transfer value was £85 million, paid in four instalments. The Welshman's insured fee was £78 million, with Perez reported to have said:

"Yes, sure. It's a life insurance, against accidents. Bale is insured for the amount he cost."

While Bale didn't enjoy the kind of success Ronaldo (450) did - in terms of goals - the Welshman netted 106 times in 258 appearances across competitions, winning five UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles. He netted a few memorable goals, like the overhead kick in the 3-1 2018 Champions League final win over Liverpool.

The Welshman - who left the Bernabeu in 2022 - talked fondly about his stint despite struggling for game time late on in his stint:

“I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more. To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget."

Bale hung up his boots after a stint with MLS side Los Angeles FC, while Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

How did Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo fare together for Real Madrid?

Bale and Ronaldo won a plethora of big titles for Los Blancos.

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a successful five-season spell together for Real Madrid, winning four UEFA Champions League - three in succession - and one La Liga title.

In 157 games across competitions - when both men were together on the pitch at the same time - the duo registered 41 joint goal contributions (as per Transfermarkt). Thirty-two of those goals were scored by Ronaldo - assisted by Bale - who was assisted by the Portuguese nine times.

Their last joint goal contribution for Real Madrid came against Atletico Madrid in 2017-18 La Liga, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring in the second half, assisted by Bale.

