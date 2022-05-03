Leaked image of Manchester United’s 2022-23 home kit surfaces online

Manchester United's home kit for the 2022-2023 season has been leaked online, dividing opinion. As usual, it's a light red shirt, but next season the shirt will have a white-collar with some interesting patterns on it.

The shirt has black adidas stripes on either upper-shirt sleeve. It will have a new sleeve sponsor of DXC Technology, having used American manufacturer KOHLER since 2018.

Here is a picture of the shirt:

Some fans are happy with it and feel it has a unique appeal whilst some have hit out wanting the club to return to its old shirt sponsor Nike.

The kit will consist of white shorts and black socks, as is the usual tradition of Manchester United full kits.

Here is a template for how the kit may look in full on winger Jadon Sancho (via BleacherReport):

A concept photo formulated by Bleacher Report of Manchester United's leaked jersey

Manchester United to lose millions if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

A lack of Champions League football is set to have financial implications

It has been a season to forget for the Red Devils and it could get even worse from a financial standpoint due to agreements with sponsors.

German tech company Team Viewer became the club's front of shirt sponsor replacing Chevrolet last year in a five-year deal worth around £235 million.

However, if United fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, they will not earn a performance-related bonus of £47 million per season (per Mirror).

The shirt sponsor Adidas also have a similar Champions League clause in place with the Red Devils. The sportswear brand became United's kit manufacturer in 2014.

TheTrickyReds🔰 @TheTrickyReds20 Manchester United



Qualifying for the champions league = 8 million pounds



Failure to quality for the champions league means Adidas pays us 25 million pounds less so if we qualify that’s an extra 25 million



That 33 million should be added to our budget for transfers NO EXCUSES Manchester United Qualifying for the champions league = 8 million pounds Failure to quality for the champions league means Adidas pays us 25 million pounds less so if we qualify that’s an extra 25 millionThat 33 million should be added to our budget for transfers NO EXCUSES

Manchester United and Adidas have a 10-year contract worth a maximum of £750 million. However, United would need to qualify for the Champions League to cash in on the maximum amount.

The club have already lost finance through sponsorship by cutting ties with airline company Aeroflot as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian airline had been the club's airline since 2013.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played two fewer games. With just two games left to play for the Red Devils, it seems unlikely.

The Red Devils are set to for a huge summer of transformation under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager is anticipated to oversee a huge overhaul of the squad.

He would've certainly appreciated any addition to the transfer budget if it happened due to these bonuses.

