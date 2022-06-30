Leaked images of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup home shirt surface on social media

Argentina's new kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been leaked on social media and will feature some new designs.

Adidas are the kit makers for the Copa America winners and the sports manufacturing giants will have their new logo on the shirt. While the country's famous traditional vertical sky blue and white colors remain, the shirt will have a new ventilation knit pattern.

Footy Headlines leaked the kit on their website with renders and photos of the kit from multiple angles.

Argentina go into the World Cup in Qatar as defending South American champions and recently defeated European champions Italy in the Finalissima. They soundly defeated the Azzurri in a comprehensive 3-0 win that saw Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala get on the scoresheet.

Los Albiceleste are currently on an impressive run of form that has seen them go on a 32-game unbeaten run. It is a national record, the fourth-best in history and they are just five matches behind the all-time record held by Italy.

They currently sit in third place in the FIFA World rankings and are one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar.

Argentina have been paired in Group C of the tournament alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. They will kickstart their quest for a third world title against Saudi Arabia on the second day of the competition before facing Mexico four days later and wrapping up against Poland on 30 November.

Argentina are in the best position to end their 36-year wait for World Cup glory

Argentina is a football-obsessed country, with citizens of the nation having a manic obsession with the game. They are also one of the traditional World Cup teams, having participated in 17 of the previous 21 editions of the competition.

The South Americans are two-time champions, having triumphed in 1978 and 1986. However, they are currently on a 36-year drought, having not tasted glory since their Diego Maradona-inspired triumph in Mexico.

Exactly 36 years ago Argentina won second World Cup in history with Maradona’s game winner assist and Burruchaga’s unforgettable game winner goal 🇦🇷 Exactly 36 years ago Argentina won second World Cup in history with Maradona’s game winner assist and Burruchaga’s unforgettable game winner goal 😍⚽️🏆 https://t.co/W8jHhdHNRT

Albiceleste went into the 2002 and 2010 editions with arguably the best squad in the tournament but flattered to deceive on each occasion. They had a disastrous campaign in South Korea-Japan in 2002 that saw them eliminated in the group stage.

The 2022 generation feels vastly different this time around and citizens of the nation have genuine reason to believe they can go all the way.

Lionel Scaloni has intilled a team spirit in his squad which together with Lionel Messi's inspirational leadership and talent, could spur them on to victory in Qatar.

