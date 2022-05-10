"Learning off the greatest player ever" - Manchester United U-23 star Joe Hugill comments on training with Cristiano Ronaldo and rest of first team

Manchester United U23 player Joe Hugill has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an inspiration for aspiring players.

Ronaldo's United will end the season trophyless. However, United's youth team are on the verge of winning the Youth Cup after 11 years.They will take on Nottingham Forest in the final at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The young team is upbeat and full of talented players. One of them who was mentioned by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season is Joe Hugill.

Manchester_United_Youth @MUFC_Youth Manchester United have now sold 63,455 tickets for the FA Youth Cup Final vs Nottingham Forrest [ @samuelluckhurst Manchester United have now sold 63,455 tickets for the FA Youth Cup Final vs Nottingham Forrest [@samuelluckhurst] https://t.co/UgZ0qsSKRJ

Hugill was brought in for £500,000, after United fended off Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. He was part of United pre-season setup, appearing in friendlies against Derby and Queens Park Rangers.

It was a great moment for the youngster when he shared the pitch with Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking about his experience with the first team seniors, the 18-year-old said:

"I loved it, being over there (first-team training) a few times. Learning off the greatest player ever in Ronaldo. Cavani there, too. They are always giving you tips on moving in the box, where you can be, where you don’t want to be."

He added:

"They are all helpful over there; it’s been a big step in my career. It depends on injuries, whether you get the call or not (to train with the first team). You might know on the day or in advance, you’ve just got to be ready for it."

Speaking about the stature of United, he said:

"You know the stature of the club, they are great players, but you want to show what you can do as well, really. You focus on your training, hopefully you impress."

Hugill seemed to have done well in training, saying:

"I scored a few goals in training games, played with Ronaldo, Sancho, Rashford. Seeing what they’re doing, how you can adapt that to your game. You want advice off great players - whether you’re asking them, that’s helpful, but they come over to you as well."

Speaking about the technical aspects, he said:

"It was a bit surreal, the manager naming you. But you have to keep level-headed, stay focused. Scoring goals is the main thing for a striker, but adding the hold-up play, the runs in behind, the movement in the box is massive for a number nine. The coaches here have been a massive help to me."

Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model for several Manchester United players

Having risen to stardom at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on to conquer the football world. He's now back at Old Trafford and is showing his class once again, top-scoring with 24 goals across competitions.

Young, aspiring players could look up to him on how to approach the game. Joe Hugill could be one of many budding youngsters who can learn from the five-time Ballon d'Or.

