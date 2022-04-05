"Least surprising revelation of the millennium" - Piers Morgan slams Arsenal on Twitter after 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Piers Morgan did not hold back after Arsenal’s heavy 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

The Gunners were dominated by the Eagles at Selhurst Park as they outclassed the north London outfit in every department.

Patrick Vieira’s side started aggressively and did not allow their opponents any time on the ball. Their passing was on point in the final third as Arsenal struggled to cope up with the intensity at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners were 2-0 down inside the opening 25 minutes and never recovered after that. Palace then added a third in the second half to compound the Gunners’ woes.

Mikel Arteta's side are now fifth in the league table and have an inferior goal difference compared to their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Morgan, who is an Arsenal fan, lambasted the Gunners for surrendering meekly against Vieira’s side and wasn’t surprised with the outcome.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Vieira’s Palace giving us a lesson in aggression, desire & physicality. Least surprising revelation of the Millennium. #CRYARS Vieira’s Palace giving us a lesson in aggression, desire & physicality. Least surprising revelation of the Millennium. #CRYARS

He also criticized the Gunners for not replacing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah fired blanks once again.

“BREAKING: Lacazette’s now gone 18 HOURS of Premier League football without scoring in open play. But yeah, so glad we got rid of Aubameyang.”

Arsenal were taken aback by Crystal Palace’s fast start

The Gunners were perhaps taken aback by Crystal Palace’s fast start to the game as they pressed from the front.

Arsenal, who are generally the team that dishes out the pressing, had a taste of their own medicine as the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes were not afforded any time on the ball.

It took the Gunners 28 minutes to record their first shot, and by that time they were already two goals down and staring at an away defeat.

Mikel Arteta decided not to start with Gabriel Martinelli, and without his energy, they struggled up front.

The Brazilian’s arrival in the second half saw a slight change in the the Gunners' attacking tempo, but by then it was too late.

The defeat meant Arteta's side remained fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham. The Gunners do have a game in hand, but have some tough fixtures coming up.

